SPORTS BRIEFS

GOLF

Yu fires tight round in Vegas

Taiwan’s Kevin Yu on Friday fired off another clean round, grabbing four birdies to secure a four-under-par 67 at the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Hospital Open in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yu was tied at 17th place, after securing birdies on holes one, three, 10 and 16 to match his first-round performance on Thursday. South Korea’s Im Sung-jae was leading with an overall 14-under-par 128 alongside Chad Ramey of the US. At the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, NJ, Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling was among the players to finish the second round before play was suspended due to darkness. She shot a four-under-par 66 to leave her tied at 16th place. Defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea held a three-shot lead and was two under after 14 holes when play was stopped.

FOOTBALL

NFL condemns comments

The NFL on Friday condemned a decade-old e-mail from Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden using racially charged imagery to describe players union chief DeMaurice Smith. “The e-mail from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” the league said in a statement after the e-mail featured in a Wall Street Journal report. In the e-mail reportedly sent during the 2011 player lockout, Gruden, then an ESPN analyst, told former Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.” Gruden told the Wall Street Journal he did not recall sending the e-mail, but apologized for what it said. “I’m really sorry,” he told the newspaper, adding that in the past he has referred to people he believes to be lying as “rubber lips.”

CRICKET

Board approves Ashes tours

England’s Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday gave “conditional approval.” There were fears the Ashes would be canceled after months of concern over COVID-19 quarantine guidelines in Australia. England Test captain Joe Root last week sparked fresh doubts about the tour when he refused to confirm he would go. The five-match series is to start as scheduled in December following talks among Cricket Australia, the ECB and England’s players this week. “This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel,” an ECB statement said. “We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days.”

BASKETBALL

Mercury advance to finals

Diana Taurasi on Friday scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds, as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Finals. Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 22 points each for Las Vegas, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Shey Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win. The Mercury is tomorrow to face the Chicago Sky in a rematch of the 2014 finals, the last time either team advanced that far.