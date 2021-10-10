GOLF
Yu fires tight round in Vegas
Taiwan’s Kevin Yu on Friday fired off another clean round, grabbing four birdies to secure a four-under-par 67 at the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Hospital Open in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yu was tied at 17th place, after securing birdies on holes one, three, 10 and 16 to match his first-round performance on Thursday. South Korea’s Im Sung-jae was leading with an overall 14-under-par 128 alongside Chad Ramey of the US. At the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, NJ, Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling was among the players to finish the second round before play was suspended due to darkness. She shot a four-under-par 66 to leave her tied at 16th place. Defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea held a three-shot lead and was two under after 14 holes when play was stopped.
FOOTBALL
NFL condemns comments
The NFL on Friday condemned a decade-old e-mail from Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden using racially charged imagery to describe players union chief DeMaurice Smith. “The e-mail from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” the league said in a statement after the e-mail featured in a Wall Street Journal report. In the e-mail reportedly sent during the 2011 player lockout, Gruden, then an ESPN analyst, told former Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.” Gruden told the Wall Street Journal he did not recall sending the e-mail, but apologized for what it said. “I’m really sorry,” he told the newspaper, adding that in the past he has referred to people he believes to be lying as “rubber lips.”
CRICKET
Board approves Ashes tours
England’s Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday gave “conditional approval.” There were fears the Ashes would be canceled after months of concern over COVID-19 quarantine guidelines in Australia. England Test captain Joe Root last week sparked fresh doubts about the tour when he refused to confirm he would go. The five-match series is to start as scheduled in December following talks among Cricket Australia, the ECB and England’s players this week. “This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel,” an ECB statement said. “We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days.”
BASKETBALL
Mercury advance to finals
Diana Taurasi on Friday scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds, as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Finals. Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 22 points each for Las Vegas, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Shey Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win. The Mercury is tomorrow to face the Chicago Sky in a rematch of the 2014 finals, the last time either team advanced that far.
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
When the drugs police slapped the handcuffs on him in Naples last month, Anthony de Avila was wearing the colors of America de Cali, the Colombian club where he became a star. The former international’s arrest and conviction in Italy should be shocking, but it is just the latest chapter in an old and sordid romance between soccer and drug trafficking in Colombia. Nicknamed “Pitufo,” Spanish for “Smurf,” because he is just 1.54m tall, De Avila was a class act on the field, playing 54 times for Colombia. He spent most of his club career at America and remains the club’s all-time top