A former captain of a championship-winning Australian rules football team yesterday became the fourth league player to be posthumously diagnosed with a debilitating neurological disease linked to head trauma and concussions.
Murray Weideman, who led the Collingwood Magpies to a grand final win over Melbourne in 1958 in the Victorian Football League, joins Danny Frawley, Graham Farmer and Shane Tuck in having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) detected and diagnosed in the past two years.
The Victorian Football League was the forerunner to the Australian Football League.
Weideman’s family yesterday revealed the findings of the Australian Sports Brain Bank’s report.
Weideman died in February, a day after his 85th birthday. After noticing serious changes to Weideman’s personality in the past few years, his family spoke with him about donating his brain.
“I said: ‘Dad, we have got to do this, we have got to help,’” his son Mark Weideman told News Corp media. “The more science can build up and get evidence, the better things will become in the future.”
“He was 100 percent behind this,” he added. “You don’t really think about it because your life goes along pretty smoothly for a long time, but then it kicks in late.”
Farmer, who played with the Geelong Cats, was the first Aussie rules footballer diagnosed with CTE in February last year.
Former Richmond midfielder Tuck was assessed as having the “worst-seen case” of CTE when results were revealed by the brain bank in January.
Frawley died in 2019 at the age of 56.
The Victorian Coroners Court said in a report that Frawley was battling depression when he crashed his car into a tree outside Melbourne.
Police estimated that the vehicle was traveling at least 130kph at the time of impact.
Frawley, who played 230 matches for the St Kilda Saints from 1984 to 1995, had spoken publicly about his mental health battles.
No alcohol or illicit drugs were found in his system on the day of his death and he was posthumously diagnosed with CTE.
Frawley’s wife Anita said he was “never the same” even after treatment for depression.
“To his family, Mr Frawley would lie in bed all week and be extremely needy, but he would be able to put on a brave ‘public face’ and give the appearance of normal functioning,” the report said.
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
When the drugs police slapped the handcuffs on him in Naples last month, Anthony de Avila was wearing the colors of America de Cali, the Colombian club where he became a star. The former international’s arrest and conviction in Italy should be shocking, but it is just the latest chapter in an old and sordid romance between soccer and drug trafficking in Colombia. Nicknamed “Pitufo,” Spanish for “Smurf,” because he is just 1.54m tall, De Avila was a class act on the field, playing 54 times for Colombia. He spent most of his club career at America and remains the club’s all-time top