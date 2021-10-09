Arozarena stars in Rays victory

AP, ST PETERSBURG, Florida





Randy Arozarena is off and running in October again.

The rookie showstopper on Thursday became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a post-season game, propelling the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their American League Division Series opener.

The breakout star of October last year, Arozarena made a breathtaking dash to the plate for the first straight steal of home in the post-season since Jackie Robinson did it for the Brooklyn Dodgers against Yogi Berra and the New York Yankees in the 1955 World Series, according to the FS1 broadcast.

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, left, steals home base against Christian Vazquez of the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their American League Division Series at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“I noticed the pitcher wasn’t really keeping his attention to me. So I was able to take a big enough lead and be able to take that base,” Arozarena said via a translator. “That’s the first time I’ve ever stolen home.”

Nelson Cruz also homered — off a Tropicana Field catwalk — and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched five stellar innings for the American League East champions.

Looking comfortable and confident all night, several Rays even snacked on popcorn in the dugout during the game.

Wander Franco also sparkled in his playoff debut, delivering an early RBI double that sent the speedy Arozarena home from first base to get the defending American League champions off to a quick start.

Arozarena, a 26-year-old Cuban who still qualifies as a rookie despite setting post-season records with 10 homers and 29 hits in 20 games last year, capped another exhilarating performance by stealing home against lefty reliever Josh Taylor to make it 5-0 in the seventh inning.

“I think it just happens. You know, I just focus a little bit more,” Arozarena said about his post-season prowess. “Luckily, it’s happening in October. That means it’s closer to the World Series.”

It was the first steal of home of any kind in a playoff game since Javier Baez did it for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2016 National League Championship Series

With one of the lowest payrolls in baseball and a roster lacking household names, the Rays are in the playoffs for a third straight year after winning a franchise-record 100 games and their second consecutive American League East title.

If not for Arozarena’s flashy, crowd-pleasing play and the hitting of the 20-year-old Franco, who was promoted to the majors in June, then McClanahan’s pitching might well have been the story of the night.

The 24-year-old lefty, who made his major league debut during Tampa Bay’s run to last year’s World Series, scattered five hits and struck out three in his first career playoff start.

McClanahan felt good about his outing, but was much more impressed with Arozarena.

“I said it three times tonight: That’s got to be the Rookie of the Year. I don’t think it’s even a competition in my mind,” the pitcher said. “What that guy does every single day on a baseball field is so special.”

Cruz, acquired in July to add a potent bat to the middle of the lineup, hit his 18th career post-season homer for a 3-0 lead in the third. Arozarena also went deep against right-hander Nick Pivetta with the bases empty in the fifth for his 11th homer in 21 career post-season games.

In Houston, Texas, Lance McCullers Jr pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning as the Houston Astros beat Lance Lynn (0-1) and the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

Michael Brantley added two hits and two RBIs as the American League West champions showed off their playoff experience in an impressive opening performance.

McCullers (1-0) allowed four hits in 6-2/3 innings in his eighth career post-season start.

Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI double in the third inning and a solo homer in the fifth.

Jose Altuve wowed the crowd of 40,497 when he slid home and slapped the back of the plate just ahead of Yasmani Grandal’s tag in the third.