SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Pau Gasol retires

Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol on Tuesday announced that he is retiring from the sport after a 23-year career. “I’m here to tell you that I’m going to retire from professional basketball. It’s a difficult decision after so many years, but it’s a decision I’ve taken carefully,” Gasol, 41, told a news conference at the Liceu theater in Barcelona.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Marshall hangs up boots

New Zealand rugby league great Benji Marshall yesterday announced his retirement after being denied a fairytale end to his career in Sunday’s Australian NRL grand final. The 36-year-old was part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs team defeated 14-12 by the Penrith Panthers the decider. Addressing reporters in Queensland, Marshall focused on the highlights of a 19-year career that included an NRL title with the Wests Tigers in 2005 and a 2008 World Cup win with New Zealand. “I started as just a young kid from Whakatane [in New Zealand] who was chasing his dreams and will leave as a better man who reached those dreams,” he said. “I cannot thank rugby league enough for everything it has given me. I’m extremely proud of my career.” Marshall played 346 NRL matches, eighth on the all-time list, and represented New Zealand 31 times, 21 as captain.

SOCCER

Allegations to be probed

Football Australia said it is to investigate any allegations of abuse in women’s soccer after retired international striker Lisa de Vanna said she had been a victim of sexual assault, harassment and bullying during her career.

GYMNASTICS

FBI’s failures renew probe

The US Department of Justice has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI’s botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. “The recently confirmed assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light,” Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

CYCLING

Pregnant Barker medaled

Britain’s Elinor Barker on Tuesday said she was pregnant when she won a silver medal in the track cycling team pursuit event at the Tokyo Olympics in August. Barker, who was part of the team who finished second to Germany at the Izu Velodrome, wrote on Twitter that she and her partner were expecting their first child. “We can’t believe how lucky we are and are so excited to start the next part of our lives together,” Barker wrote. “And for the eagle eyed among you who have done the maths... yep, I was pregnant at the Tokyo Olympics.”

BOXING

Muhammad Ali art auctioned

A boxing sketch in felt pen by the late Muhammad Ali sold for more than US$425,000 at an auction in New York on Tuesday of his little-known art works, some of which went for many times over estimates. The sketch, called Sting Like a Bee, and drawn on paper in 1978 was the most sought-after work among more than 20 paintings, drawings and sketches by Ali.