BASKETBALL
Pau Gasol retires
Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol on Tuesday announced that he is retiring from the sport after a 23-year career. “I’m here to tell you that I’m going to retire from professional basketball. It’s a difficult decision after so many years, but it’s a decision I’ve taken carefully,” Gasol, 41, told a news conference at the Liceu theater in Barcelona.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Marshall hangs up boots
New Zealand rugby league great Benji Marshall yesterday announced his retirement after being denied a fairytale end to his career in Sunday’s Australian NRL grand final. The 36-year-old was part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs team defeated 14-12 by the Penrith Panthers the decider. Addressing reporters in Queensland, Marshall focused on the highlights of a 19-year career that included an NRL title with the Wests Tigers in 2005 and a 2008 World Cup win with New Zealand. “I started as just a young kid from Whakatane [in New Zealand] who was chasing his dreams and will leave as a better man who reached those dreams,” he said. “I cannot thank rugby league enough for everything it has given me. I’m extremely proud of my career.” Marshall played 346 NRL matches, eighth on the all-time list, and represented New Zealand 31 times, 21 as captain.
SOCCER
Allegations to be probed
Football Australia said it is to investigate any allegations of abuse in women’s soccer after retired international striker Lisa de Vanna said she had been a victim of sexual assault, harassment and bullying during her career.
GYMNASTICS
FBI’s failures renew probe
The US Department of Justice has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI’s botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. “The recently confirmed assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light,” Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
CYCLING
Pregnant Barker medaled
Britain’s Elinor Barker on Tuesday said she was pregnant when she won a silver medal in the track cycling team pursuit event at the Tokyo Olympics in August. Barker, who was part of the team who finished second to Germany at the Izu Velodrome, wrote on Twitter that she and her partner were expecting their first child. “We can’t believe how lucky we are and are so excited to start the next part of our lives together,” Barker wrote. “And for the eagle eyed among you who have done the maths... yep, I was pregnant at the Tokyo Olympics.”
BOXING
Muhammad Ali art auctioned
A boxing sketch in felt pen by the late Muhammad Ali sold for more than US$425,000 at an auction in New York on Tuesday of his little-known art works, some of which went for many times over estimates. The sketch, called Sting Like a Bee, and drawn on paper in 1978 was the most sought-after work among more than 20 paintings, drawings and sketches by Ali.
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion
NEARING A COMEBACK: After losses to Australia and China earlier in the week, Taiwan made an explosive return defeating the Philippines 93-52 on Wednesday South Korea yesterday dashed the hopes of the Taiwan women’s national basketball team to reach the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals in a nail-biting playoff game in Amman. Taiwan refused to let South Korea build a large lead throughout the game at Prince Hamza Hall, playing catchup as long as they could before falling 80-74. Taiwan was down 45-36 at the end of the first half, but entered the third quarter fighting, pushing to within two points. In the final 19 seconds of the quarter, forward Lin Wen-yu initiated a steal that sent guard Chen Wei-an up for a failed layup, which Han
ARGENTINA FALL: While there was a frenetic final few minutes of the night’s second Test, Australia earlier built a commanding lead that left the Pumas too much to do Elton Jantjies yesterday kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion with a 31-29 win over New Zealand in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship on Australia’s Gold Coast. The lead changed four times in a frenetic final five minutes, but the Springboks kept their nerve to deliver Jantjies the opportunity to secure a famous victory from in front of the posts. “Thank you to the people back home for not giving up on us. We’re looking forward to coming home tomorrow,” South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi said. The All Blacks
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing