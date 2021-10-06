SOCCER
Ranieri joins Watford
Claudio Ranieri is back in the English Premier League after being hired as Watford’s new manager on Monday. Former Chelsea boss Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, agreed a two-year contract with the Hornets to replace the sacked Xisco Munoz. “Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new head coach, on a two-year contract,” the club said in a statement on its Web site. “The Italian arrives at Vicarage Road boasting a wealth of experience in charge of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Premier League, Coppa Italia and Copa del Rey titles among his managerial highlights.”
TENNIS
Osaka out of world top 10
Naomi Osaka on Monday dropped out of the world’s top 10 for the first time since winning the 2018 US Open title as she continues to take a break from tennis. The Japanese star, a former world No. 1, has not played since exiting the US Open in the third round last month. Osaka has fallen to 12th in the WTA rankings, her lowest mark since before her first of four Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows three years ago, when she beat Serena Williams in an infamous final. Last week, the 23-year-old said that her return would be “probably soon” and that she “kind of” has “that itch again.”
RUGBY LEAGUE
Storm players banned, fined
Australian rugby league chiefs yesterday slapped bans and fines on three Melbourne Storm players filmed in a hotel room with what appeared to be white powder on a table. Brandon Smith, Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were each banned for one match and fined A$4,000 to A$30,000 (US$2,911 to US$21,835) over the incident, believed to have taken place in Brisbane last month. Munster was also ordered into a rehabilitation program and told to abstain from alcohol for a year, with the players facing further suspended fines if there is any more misconduct. “This has been an incredibly challenging and disappointing period for everyone involved in our club,” Storm chief executive Justin Rodski said in a statement. “The decisions of these three players have hurt a lot of people and the players have broken the trust of the club and the game.” The statement did not reveal what the white substance was or the origin of the hotel room footage.
SOCCER
Ditch ‘dog meat’ song: Park
Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has urged the English Premier League club’s supporters to ditch an offensive chant about South Koreans. Park was a firm favorite of United fans, who created a song in the South Korean’s honor during his seven years at Old Trafford. The chant, still heard among United fans to this day, includes a disparaging line about Koreans eating dog meat. Park, now retired, wants to educate supporters about why the words are unacceptable. The 40-year-old felt compelled to raise the issue after United fans sang it at Molineux when Wolverhampton Wanderers unveiled their new South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan in August. “I’m really sorry for him to hear that,” Park told the UTD podcast. “I know that United fans don’t mean any offense to him for that song, but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word [dog meat], which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people.”
