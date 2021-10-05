Liverpool, City share the spoils in thriller

AFP, LONDON





Manchester City on Sunday twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Liverpool in a thrilling match between English Premier League title rivals, while Tottenham Hotspur won to ease the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo.

Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game at a frenzied Anfield after Phil Foden had canceled out Sadio Mane’s opener, but Kevin de Bruyne’s late deflected shot rescued a point for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The result between the two teams who have dominated English soccer over the past four years leaves the title race tantalizingly poised.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, center, scores past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, left, in their Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Unbeaten Liverpool are a point behind leaders Chelsea, while City are in third place, two points off the top.

Earlier, Spurs beat Aston Villa 2-1 and Leicester City drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, while promoted Brentford scored deep into stoppage-time to beat West Ham United 2-1.

Manchester City’s dropped points against Southampton last month looked potentially costly, with tricky away matches to come against European champions Chelsea and Liverpool, but the defending champions have shown their mettle with a 1-0 win last week at Stamford Bridge and an impressive performance at the home of their fiercest rivals.

City dominated the first half, but had nothing to show for their endeavors against a lackluster home team.

Instead it was a revitalized Liverpool who drew first blood when Mane struck just before the hour mark following fine work from Salah.

City leveled through Foden’s drilled finish from an acute angle, but Salah produced a sensational solo effort to fire Liverpool back in front in the 76th minute.

The visitors dug deep again and De Bruyne equalized five minutes later with a finish from the edge of the penalty area that deflected in off Joel Matip.

“What a game,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there, because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately we couldn’t win — but we didn’t lose. That’s why the Premier League is the best. It was great, really great.”

Klopp was disappointed with his side’s first-half display, but said they turned things around after the break.

“Thank god a football game has two halves,” Klopp said. “We are really happy about the second and not so happy about the first, for obvious reasons. I was most happy in my career about the halftime whistle. It was never planned that we played like this and we needed halftime, and we used halftime and played a really good second half.”

Earlier, Tottenham beat in-form Villa 2-1 to end a painful run of three straight league defeats, buying Portuguese manager Nuno some breathing space ahead of the international break.

Spurs wobbled when Ollie Watkins canceled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s first-half opener, but a Matt Targett own-goal in the 71st minute proved decisive.

“Good, good, good,” Nuno said. “We needed a win, but a well-deserved win. We did a good match against tough opponents. Important for us, the boys and the fans. We reacted well after conceding and positive in a lot of ways.”

Leicester traveled to Selhurst Park without a Premier League win since August.

Palace dominated the early exchanges, but the visitors snatched the lead through Kelechi Iheanacho just after the half-hour mark, before Jamie Vardy doubled their lead.

Palace pulled a goal back on the hour, with substitute Michael Olise firing past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel at the second time of asking. Fellow substitute Jeffrey Schlupp headed the hosts level.

Across London, Bryan Mbeumo put Brentford in front against West Ham, only to see his effort canceled out 10 minutes from time by Jarrod Bowen.

However, substitute Yoane Wissa had the final say when he blasted home in the 94th minute after the hosts failed to clear from a Mathias Jensen free-kick.

Earlier, promoted Watford announced the sacking of head coach Xisco Munoz after a poor start to the season.