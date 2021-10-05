New York slugger Aaron Judge on Sunday smacked a walk-off single to send the Yankees into the MLB playoffs, facing a blockbuster wild-card game against the Boston Red Sox.
It came down to the wire, but the Yankees clinched their fifth straight playoff berth and their 23rd trip to the post-season in the past 27 years with a nerve-jangling 1-0 home victory over Tampa Bay in their season finale.
Facing left-hander Josh Fleming, Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor started the ninth-inning rally with a single to center field.
Photo: AFP
Tyler Wade tagged up on a deep flyout, Anthony Rizzo singled and Judge delivered a run-scoring single that deflected off Rays right-handed hurler Andrew Kittredge.
“Excited,” Judge said after his first career walk-off hit. “Especially after today’s game. It was a tough one, but everybody came to play. Our bullpen, our starting pitcher, what [Jameson Taillon] was able to do for us to start off the game and hold this offense to nothing was big-time for us.”
“We’ve got a spot in the playoffs,” he said. “All you’ve got to do is just get in.”
The Yankees travel to Boston today for a winner-take-all wild-card game against a Red Sox team that secured their spot with a dramatic 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals.
Boston’s Rafael Devers belted two home runs, including a blast to center field with one out in the top of the ninth inning that broke a tie and saw the Red Sox secure the top wild-card spot in the American League.
Both the Yankees and Red Sox finished the regular season with 92-70 records, but Boston edged the Yankees 10-9 in regular-season games to earn home-field advantage.
The winner of the showdown advances to a division series with American League East champions the Rays, while the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in the other American League Division Series.
The wins for the Yankees and the Red Sox extinguished the final flickering playoff hopes of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
In the National League, the final day of the season came down to positioning and it was the San Francisco Giants who emerged with the National League West title, ending the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight-year reign with an 11-4 rout of the San Diego Padres.
Logan Webb struck out eight in seven strong innings, belted his first career home run and reached base three times as the Giants grabbed the win they needed to deny the Dodgers, who capped the regular season with a 10-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Buster Posey drove in three runs as the Padres clinched the best record in MLB at 107-55, their top overall seed guaranteeing home-field advantage throughout the post-season.
World Series champions the Dodgers became just the 11th team to win 106 games and not finish in first place.
They host the St Louis Cardinals tomorrow in the wild-card game, with the Cardinals expected to start 40-year-old pitcher Adam Wainwright and the Dodgers to give the ball to three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.
The winners of the clash go on to face the Giants in the National League Division Series, while the Brewers face the Atlanta Braves in the other series.
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
FIRST COURT MEETING: Clijsters began well, but misfired at crucial moments, and Hsieh was ultimately the steadier of the pair in a match that lasted more than two hours Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year. Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion
NEARING A COMEBACK: After losses to Australia and China earlier in the week, Taiwan made an explosive return defeating the Philippines 93-52 on Wednesday South Korea yesterday dashed the hopes of the Taiwan women’s national basketball team to reach the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals in a nail-biting playoff game in Amman. Taiwan refused to let South Korea build a large lead throughout the game at Prince Hamza Hall, playing catchup as long as they could before falling 80-74. Taiwan was down 45-36 at the end of the first half, but entered the third quarter fighting, pushing to within two points. In the final 19 seconds of the quarter, forward Lin Wen-yu initiated a steal that sent guard Chen Wei-an up for a failed layup, which Han