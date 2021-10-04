BASEBALL
Chen named best starter
Taiwan’s Chen Yu-hung was on Saturday named the best starting pitcher at the U-23 Baseball World Cup in Mexico. Chen, 18, finished the WBSC tournament with two wins and an ERA of 0 in 12 innings, which made him the pitcher with the best win-loss ratio and ERA. In the preliminary round of the tournament, the right-handed submarine pitcher tossed six innings of one-hit ball, handing the Czech Republic its first loss. Chen then retired the first 14 batters he faced on the way to six shutout innings, and helped Taiwan defeat Panama 5-3 on Friday in the Super Round. Taiwan finished sixth after its Friday loss to Venezuela, who on Saturday beat Mexico 4-0 to win the championship. Taiwan is to host the U-23 Baseball World Cup next year.
TENNIS
Hsieh exits Chicago
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday exited the Chicago Fall Classic final, after handing Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the US and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands a walkover in the quarter-finals. Melichar-Martinez and Schuurs later lost their semi-finals match 7-6 (4), 6-4 to the Czech Republic’s Kveta Peschke and Andrea Petkovic of Germany, who were yesterday to face the American duo of CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide in the finals.
BASKETBALL
Afghan star debuts in Spain
The captain of the Afghan women’s wheelchair basketball team on Saturday made her debut for her new Spanish side to cheers and applause just more than a month after fleeing Kabul when the Taliban came to power. Nilofar Bayat, 28, and her husband, Ramesh Naik Zai, 27, were offered the chance to play for Bidaideak Bilbao BSR, a wheelchair basketball team in the northern city of Bilbao. They arrived in Madrid from Kabul on Aug. 20 on a flight with 100 other refugees thanks to efforts by the Spanish government and the Spanish Basketball Federation. “I have never had this much kindness and this much respect. When I saw how welcoming they are... I felt that here can be my second home, I can be very happy here,” Bayat said after the game. It was the first time Bayat had played on a mixed team. “It was very new for me, in Afghanistan it’s not like this,” she said. “The teams are very separated and we do not play together, but it was very nice.”
FIGURE SKATING
Shoma wins at Japan Open
Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno on Saturday recovered from a shaky start to win the men’s free skate final at the Japan Open, as the 23-year-old ramps up his preparation ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Shoma, who won silver at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, fell on his first quad attempt, but landed the other three quad jumps to earn 181.21 points, finishing ahead of Sato Shun on 179.32. The Japan Open, an annual international figure skating team competition, usually features teams from Japan, Europe and North America, but the event saw only Japanese skaters for a second successive year due to COVID-19 precautions. The home skaters were divided into two teams and only performed their free skates, with Team Blue claiming victory over Team Red after Shoma won the men’s final and Wakaba Higuchi triumphed in the women’s final.
