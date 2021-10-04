Hollywood luminary Russell Crowe was yesterday denied an Australian National Rugby League (NRL) grand final crown when the team he co-owns lost 14-12 in the sport’s flagship event.
The Gladiator star bought into South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2006 and over the years has helped lured some of rugby’s best players, helping turn the club around.
They were out-muscled by the Penrith Panthers, who claimed only their third premiership, having also won in 1991 and 2003.
Photo: AFP
It was just reward for a team that lost last year’s final to Melbourne Storm, as they dominated territory and possession at a packed Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
“It feels like a dream, we have been working so long to get to this point. I’ve been dreaming of this moment my whole life and it’s finally here,” Panthers cocaptain Nathan Cleary said.
“Losing a grand final last year is a different kind of hurt, you can’t describe it, and that’s what makes this so much more special. We came back and did it the hard way,” he said.
FAR FROM HOME
The season-ending decider took place outside Sydney for the first time since 1908 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the city in lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the NRL moved the entire 16-team competition to Queensland state in mid-July.
Despite both teams being from Sydney the atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with the 39,000-strong crowd in full voice.
SEEKING AN OPENING
The Panthers applied all the early pressure, but it took them until the 17th minute for Matt Burton to surge into a gap created by a defensive error and dot down, with Cleary adding the extras.
The lapse fired up the Souths and it was level pegging four minutes later when powerhouse Cody Walker threw a dummy and brushed off four defenders in a weaving sprint to the line.
Adam Reynolds slotted the conversion, but another two points from Cleary off the tee took the Panthers to the break with an 8-6 lead.
Reynolds evened up the scores soon after the restart and it stayed that way for another 22 minutes as the Souths soaked up intense pressure.
They finally made a mistake, with Stephen Crichton intercepting a loose pass from Walker and sprinting unchallenged to the line.
Cleary converted for 14-8 and the Souths looked beaten, but against the run of play Alex Johnston pulled a try back.
It left Reynolds with a conversion to level the scores with five minutes left, but he pulled it wide and there were no more chances.
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
FIRST COURT MEETING: Clijsters began well, but misfired at crucial moments, and Hsieh was ultimately the steadier of the pair in a match that lasted more than two hours Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year. Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to
This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops. The
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion