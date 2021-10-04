Deignan wins first women’s Paris-Roubaix

AFP, ROUBAIX, France





British rider Lizzie Deignan on Saturday won the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix cycling race with a solo breakaway across the muddy, cobblestoned mining roads where many of her rivals suffered nasty falls.

Deignan entered the Roubaix velodrome alone to win the race in 2 hours, 55 minutes and 3 seconds, raising her arms in triumph after a courageous 80km solo break on a race known as “the Hell of the North.”

Dutch rider Marianne Vos was second at 1 minute, 17 seconds, with Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini third at 1 minutes, 47 seconds.

The UK’s Lizzie Deignan rides during the first women’s edition of the elite Paris-Roubaix race from Denain to Roubaix, France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Able to soak up the cheers on the two laps of the velodrome, Deignan, 32, eased over the line in a composed manner, while several of her competitors wept at the finish line.

“I just feel so incredibly proud. Women’s cycling is at a turning point and this is part of history,” said Deignan before picking up her prize of a mounted cobblestone.

“Every fan watching is also making history. It proves there’s an appetite for women’s cycling and the athletes here can do one of the hardest races in the world,” she said.

“I’m so proud I can say I’m the first ever winner,” she said on the eve of the 118th edition of the men’s race.

Of the 129 women who embarked on the arduous course, 105 eventually crossed the line, with 24 pulling out along the way.

Trek-Segafredo rider Deignan broke away even before the race reached any of the 30 cobbled sections, totaling 29.2km of rough-hewn stones in Picardy, and rode confidently even when her back wheel spun out of control in mud.

With the riders spread out over the course, Dutch star Vos accelerated in pursuit of Deignan with 18km to go, sparking a nasty series of falls among the riders behind her on mud-slick cobbles.

Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten broke her pubic bone after crashing in the incident-packed race.

The Dutch rider was among the many to hit the deck as rain produced treacherous conditions on the fabled cobbles.

“Not a 2021 happy end for me. Stupid crash. Just wanted to go to the finish safe,” the 38-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Result is broken pubic bone in 2 places and a long recovery staying in bed coming up. Bye bye holiday. Bye bye recharging. I have done this more often but energy is running out,” she added.

Three-time world champion Van Vleuten has enjoyed an impressive season with wins at the Tour of Flanders and Challenge by La Vuelta as well as finishing second in the Olympic road race and winning gold in the time trial.

The race was originally scheduled for April last year, then put back to April only to be postponed a second time due to COVID-19.

Additional reporting by Reuters