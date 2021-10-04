Jepkosgei, Lemma win as London Marathon returns

BIG COMEBACK: Lemma failed to finish the marathon at the Tokyo Olympic Games in August, but took the British capital, squeezing ahead of Kenya’s Kipchumba

AFP, LONDON





Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei yesterday won the women’s London Marathon, as Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma triumphed in the men’s race in the first full-scale staging of the event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brigid Kosgei, aiming to become the first woman to win three consecutive London Marathon titles since Germany’s Katrin Doerre in 1994, came fourth.

Jepkosgei won in a personal-best time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw finished second in 2:17.58 and compatriot Ashete Bekere was third in 2:18.18.

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei crosses the line to win the women’s race of the London Marathon yesterday. Photo: AFP

Lemma failed to finish the Olympic marathon in Japan in August, but bounced back to win in the British capital in 2:04.01.

Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba was runner-up for the second year running in 2:04.28 and Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew came third with a time of 2:04.41.

The London Marathon returned to normality for the first time since 2019 after being held without amateur runners or spectators last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The pandemic forced the event to be moved from April to October last year, with a small number of elite runners completing laps around St James’s Park.

This year more than 40,000 amateur runners joined the elite athletes in covering the traditional 42.2km course from Blackheath, southeast London, to The Mall that leads to Buckingham Palace.

Another 40,000 runners competed virtually as the race started to cheers and applause from returning spectators, with mass participants’ start times staggered to avoid large gatherings.

The elite women set a ferocious early pace, completing the first 16km in 52 minutes, 10 seconds.

Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Kosgei, Jepkosgei, Bekere and Azimeraw formed a breakaway group after the halfway mark.

Reigning New York Marathon champion Jepkosgei broke away after 1 hour, 55 minutes, establishing an insurmountable lead with a few kilometers to go.

It is the first time five women have completed the London Marathon in less than 2 hours, 19 minutes.

The men’s pack was touted as arguably the strongest in history despite the absence of Kenyan four-time London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge, with six runners holding best times of less than 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Defending champion Shura Kitata of Ethiopia, who failed to finish the Olympic marathon in Sapporo and entered the race carrying a hamstring injury, faded quickly.

The runners passed the halfway point in 1:01.25 — 12 seconds faster than Kipchoge’s split when he set the men’s London Marathon record of 2:02.37 in 2019.

A five-strong pack featuring Kenyans Evans Chebet and Kipchumba and Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese, Lemma and Geremew broke away as the race progressed.