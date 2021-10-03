Fortier scores hat-trick for Lightning against Hurricanes

AP, TAMPA, Florida





Gabriel Fortier on Friday scored a hat-trick to help defending Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-5 in exhibition play.

Corey Perry scored twice, while Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Pat Maroon added goals and Hugo Alnefelt stopped 39 shots.

C.J. Smith scored two goals for Carolina, Derek Stepan, Spencer Smallman and Jordan Martinook also scored, while Antti Raanta made 18 saves.

Edmonton Oilers center Colton Sceviour, left, and Seattle Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury chase the puck during their NHL pre-season game at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on Friday. Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

KRAKEN 2, OILERS 1, OT

Jared McCann scored on a power play 4 minutes, 2 seconds into overtime to lift expansion team Seattle past Edmonton.

DEVILS 7, RANGERS 1

P.K. Subban opened the scoring and had an assist, while Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves as New Jersey routed New York.

PANTHERS 6, STARS 3

Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar each had a goal and an assist in Florida’s victory over Dallas.

PENGUINS 2, SABRES 1

Casey DeSmith stopped all 11 shots he faced in the first 30-and-a-half minutes to help Pittsburgh beat Buffalo.

BLUES 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

Ivan Barbashev, Nathan Todd, Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jake Neighbours scored in St Louis’ victory over Chicago.

In other games on Friday it was:

‧ Flames 4, Canucks 1

‧ Golden Knights 4, Kings 0

‧ Senators 7, Canadiens 2