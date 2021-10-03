Australia Coach Graham Arnold has said he will not force anyone to play for the national team over other nations as he revealed that Gianni Stensness has yet to receive official clearance to complete his switch from New Zealand to the Socceroos.
Stensness last week said that he intends to change allegiance to Australia, having represented New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympic Games — a move that All Whites coach Danny Hay called a “kick in the guts.”
The Australia-born 22-year-old, who was eligible to play for New Zealand through his father, was not included in Hay’s 21-man squad for friendlies this month against Curacao and Bahrain, and decided to represent Australia at senior level, New Zealand Football said.
Administrative delays have kept the defender out of the Australia squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Japan, but Arnold said that he had been in discussions with Stensness — a near neighbor in Sydney.
“I spoke to him three days ago and we’re still waiting for the paperwork from FIFA for his clearance that he can play for Australia,” Arnold said.
“It’s very fortunate that he lives in the same area as me, and we caught up and we’ve had those discussions about him playing for Australia and he’s chosen to play for Australia,” he said.
Stensness could be joined in future Socceroos squads by Dinamo Zagreb’s Deni Juric, who is also being pursued by Croatia, with Arnold looking to strengthen his squad as Australia attempt to qualify for a fifth straight World Cup.
“At the end of the day it’s his decision,” Arnold said. “Which country, which badge he puts on his heart is going to feel the right badge.”
“I’d never force anyone to do something that they don’t really believe in, because if I do that then they’re not going to feel comfortable in that shirt and they’re not going to give 100 percent if they’re forced into it,” he said.
