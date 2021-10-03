Taiwan miss out on medal at Cup

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan men’s U-23 baseball team on Friday lost to Venezuela 2-5 to finish sixth in the Super Round of the U-23 Baseball World Cup, failing to advance to the medal games of the tournament in Mexico.

Taiwan starter Lin Yu-min pitched four innings, allowing five hits and three runs, while striking out nine before he was relieved by Hsu Chi-ling in the bottom of the fifth.

Hsu pitched one solid inning, allowing no hits and keeping his team only one run behind.

The Taiwan men’s U-23 baseball team pose with the nation’s flag at the U-23 Baseball World Cup at the Estadio Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association

However, reliever Chiu Chun-wei got off to a rocky start, allowing Venezuela to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Antonio Pinero’s RBI single capping his team’s scoring for the day.

Taiwan’s batters scored their runs in the third and fourth innings.

With Friday’s loss, Taiwan concluded their World Cup run, finishing with four wins in eight games.

After the match, Lin told reporters that he was satisfied with his overall performance, although he had not been able to throw his pitches as fast as he would have liked.

The 18-year-old left-hander said that the World Cup, his first international tournament, was a learning experience.

His goal during the tournament was to avoid any major mistakes that would cost his team, he added.

Taiwan coach Wu Ssu-hsien said he was satisfied with their performances that they had learned a lot in Mexico.

The tournament was a good opportunity for the players to get a sense of the standard of play at that level and also to aim for a goal, Wu said.

Mexico and Venezuela are to vie for the gold medal in today’s final, while Colombia and Cuba are to play for bronze.