The Springboks deny NZ clean sweep

ARGENTINA FALL: While there was a frenetic final few minutes of the night’s second Test, Australia earlier built a commanding lead that left the Pumas too much to do

Reuters and AP, SYDNEY





Elton Jantjies yesterday kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion with a 31-29 win over New Zealand in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The lead changed four times in a frenetic final five minutes, but the Springboks kept their nerve to deliver Jantjies the opportunity to secure a famous victory from in front of the posts.

“Thank you to the people back home for not giving up on us. We’re looking forward to coming home tomorrow,” South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi said.

Referee Matthew Carley, second left, looks on as players scuffle during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Robina Stadium on Australia’s Gold Coast yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The All Blacks were already assured of the championship title after their victory over the Springboks last weekend, but with yesterday’s win the world champions are to move back above their great rivals to top the world rankings.

The victory was a reward for the Springboks showing much more adventure, but just as much grit and physicality as they had in their previous three matches in Australia.

After starting well, they were forced to battle back from a 20-14 halftime deficit to take the lead in the 52nd minute when winger Makazole Mapimpi went over in the corner for the final try of the contest.

Winger Sevu Reece, No. 8 Ardie Savea and scrumhalf Brad Weber scored tries in the first half for New Zealand, but they had to be satisfied with three penalties in the second half that were not enough to maintain their 100 percent winning record this year.

Jordie Barrett kicked his third penalty four minutes from time to give the All Blacks a 26-25 lead, but Jantjies immediately responded with a long-range drop-goal to edge the Springboks back in front.

Another towering effort from the All Blacks fullback looked to have won the match with a minute remaining, especially when the South Africa kick-off failed to go 10m.

However, the Springboks would not be denied, and No. 8 Duane Vermeulen came up with a crucial turnover in the final seconds.

Frans Steyn boomed the ball into touch and the Springboks lineout did its job before relentless pressure in the middle of the pitch resulted in a penalty call against New Zealand for offside.

The victory snapped a 10-match winning streak for the All Blacks going back to last year and should do much to ease the pressure on South Africa after they were pilloried for back-to-back losses against Australia.

In the earlier match at the Robina Stadium, Andrew Kellaway scored three tries as Australia finished the Rugby Championship on a high with a fourth straight win, ensuring Argentina’s tumultuous, months-long tour ended without a victory in six Tests.

The Wallabies scored two first-half tries within eight minutes while Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini was in the sin-bin and added three more in the second half to win 32-17.

Two late, close-range tries to replacement frontrower Thomas Gallo helped reduce the margin from 29 to 15 points, adding some consolation for the Pumas.

After taking a commanding lead, Australia ran out of replacements — losing center Samu Kerevi and winger Jordan Petaia to injuries — forcing a reshuffle.

The Pumas took advantage of the disjointed defense.

For Australia, Japan-based Sean McMahon played the last quarter of the match to earn his first Test cap since 2017, while 38-year-old prop Greg Holmes became the oldest Wallabies player to appear in a Test since World War II when he went on as second-half replacement.

“At 32-3, there was a bit of frustration,” Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said. “We wanted to put the foot on the throat, and just lacked a little bit of accuracy, discipline, and gave them some soft possession, and then we just didn’t defend well from there either.”

The odds were already stacked against Argentina producing an upset against Australia before six Pumas players were banned from the match because they broke COVID-19 protocols.