The Atlanta Braves have done it all before — many, many times before — but this one felt a bit different.
More satisfying, for sure.
After all, the Braves floundered under .500 much of the season. They endured devastating injuries and grim legal issues. They had to essentially rebuild their outfield at the trade deadline.
Photo: AFP
Yet there they were on Thursday, swigging champagne, puffing on cigars and celebrating a National League East title.
Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, and Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered to power the offense as the Braves clinched their fourth straight division title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory.
“We were just trying to hang in there and pull this thing off,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s unbelievable what these guys accomplished with everything we went through.”
The Braves did not climb above .500 until Aug. 6, yet they went on to capture their 21st division title — more than any other team — since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.
They face their former city in the playoffs when they open the best-of-five division series at National League Central champions the Brewers on Friday next week.
“It’s a great feeling,” Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “We had a lot of ups and down, so many things that could have derailed us.”
Atlanta’s very first hitter got things rolling in the division-clinching triumph.
Soler hit the first leadoff homer of his career, going deep for the 26th time this season on a 3-2 pitch from Kyle Gibson (4-6).
Riley added to the lead with his 33rd homer in the fourth inning. He drove in another run with a broken-bat single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0.
It was more than enough run support for Anderson (9-5), who appears to be rounding into the sort of form he showed during last year’s post-season as a rookie.
Anderson pitched six innings of one-hit ball, before yielding a two-run homer to Andrew McCutchen in the seventh.
A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Will Smith worked the final three innings, with Smith breezing through the ninth to earn his 37th save.
The Braves spent 126 days without a winning record — the most by division champions since the 1989 Toronto Blue Jays and fourth-most since the divisional era began in 1969, according to Elias Sports.
They gained sole possession of the National League East lead for the first time on Aug. 15 while in the midst of a perfect 9-0 road trip and never relinquished top spot.
The Phillies have now gone a full decade without a post-season appearance. They have not been back since capturing the last of five straight National League East titles in 2011.
“We’ve got to get better,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line. We need to break this.”
