RUGBY UNION
Six barred over virus breach
Argentina’s Rugby Championship clash with Australia was yesterday thrown into chaos after six players were ruled out for breaching COVID-19 restrictions with an unauthorized trip to a health retreat. The group, which also included two staff, headed to Byron Bay from their Gold Coast base and were stopped when they tried to return across the state border into Queensland on Wednesday. Under COVID-19 rules, anyone entering Queensland from a designated hot spot, such as neighboring New South Wales, must have permission or face mandatory quarantine. “All members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in the Rugby Championship, as they have breached tournament rules,” SANZAAR said in a statement, adding that it was “very disappointed.”
ATHLETICS
Belarus officials face probe
Two Belarus team officials who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s Tokyo Olympics are to be investigated by the sport’s Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), after World Athletics yesterday said it had opened formal proceedings against the pair. Tsimanouskaya was ordered to fly home after criticizing coaches for entering her in the 4x400m relay without her knowledge and was taken to the airport in Tokyo before she could run in her chosen 200m event. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were later kicked out of the Games by the International Olympic Committee. The global athletics governing body said in a statement that it had jointly agreed with the committee to continue an investigation into the officials with the AIU leading the effort. “The AIU will publish the outcome of its investigation when this has been finalized,” it said.
SWIMMING
Keller pleads guilty
Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the US swim team, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Congress by supporters of former US president Donald Trump. Keller, 39, admitted in a plea agreement to breaching the US Capitol to try to obstruct the certification of US President Joe Biden’s election victory. Keller pleaded guilty in US District Court in Washington to one count of obstructing Congress, a felony. Sentencing guidelines for the offense are between 21 and 27 months in prison, but Keller is likely to receive a lighter sentence. He was also ordered to pay restitution of US$2,000. Keller was filmed as part of the mob that illegally entered the Capitol after breaking through police lines.
BASKETBALL
Vaccine holdouts to lose pay
NBA players who do not comply with local COVID-19 vaccination mandates would be docked pay for games they are forced to miss because of their status, the league said on Wednesday. The policy means players with teams based in San Francisco and New York — where regulations require full vaccination for indoor events — must be vaccinated or risk seeing their pay effectively cut in half. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement to reporters. The NBA comment comes amid tensions between the league and a minority of players who have declined to be vaccinated.
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
FIRST COURT MEETING: Clijsters began well, but misfired at crucial moments, and Hsieh was ultimately the steadier of the pair in a match that lasted more than two hours Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year. Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to
This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops. The
OUTCLASSED: Despite lacking height, weight and reach advantages, Oleksandr Usyk proved too elusive for Anthony Joshua and landed much cleaner punches Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday dethroned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his own backyard, with a stunning display that led to a unanimous decision in front of a sellout crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion put on a master class to silence the vast majority of the 67,000 fans who packed into the huge arena. Usyk — giving away height, weight and reach to the champion — proved too elusive for Joshua throughout an enthralling contest and landed the much cleaner shots, finishing with a flurry in round 12 as he went in search