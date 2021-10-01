SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Six barred over virus breach

Argentina’s Rugby Championship clash with Australia was yesterday thrown into chaos after six players were ruled out for breaching COVID-19 restrictions with an unauthorized trip to a health retreat. The group, which also included two staff, headed to Byron Bay from their Gold Coast base and were stopped when they tried to return across the state border into Queensland on Wednesday. Under COVID-19 rules, anyone entering Queensland from a designated hot spot, such as neighboring New South Wales, must have permission or face mandatory quarantine. “All members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in the Rugby Championship, as they have breached tournament rules,” SANZAAR said in a statement, adding that it was “very disappointed.”

ATHLETICS

Belarus officials face probe

Two Belarus team officials who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s Tokyo Olympics are to be investigated by the sport’s Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), after World Athletics yesterday said it had opened formal proceedings against the pair. Tsimanouskaya was ordered to fly home after criticizing coaches for entering her in the 4x400m relay without her knowledge and was taken to the airport in Tokyo before she could run in her chosen 200m event. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were later kicked out of the Games by the International Olympic Committee. The global athletics governing body said in a statement that it had jointly agreed with the committee to continue an investigation into the officials with the AIU leading the effort. “The AIU will publish the outcome of its investigation when this has been finalized,” it said.

SWIMMING

Keller pleads guilty

Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the US swim team, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Congress by supporters of former US president Donald Trump. Keller, 39, admitted in a plea agreement to breaching the US Capitol to try to obstruct the certification of US President Joe Biden’s election victory. Keller pleaded guilty in US District Court in Washington to one count of obstructing Congress, a felony. Sentencing guidelines for the offense are between 21 and 27 months in prison, but Keller is likely to receive a lighter sentence. He was also ordered to pay restitution of US$2,000. Keller was filmed as part of the mob that illegally entered the Capitol after breaking through police lines.

BASKETBALL

Vaccine holdouts to lose pay

NBA players who do not comply with local COVID-19 vaccination mandates would be docked pay for games they are forced to miss because of their status, the league said on Wednesday. The policy means players with teams based in San Francisco and New York — where regulations require full vaccination for indoor events — must be vaccinated or risk seeing their pay effectively cut in half. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement to reporters. The NBA comment comes amid tensions between the league and a minority of players who have declined to be vaccinated.