Hsieh advances in doubles, as Rogers defeats Andreescu

AP, CHICAGO





Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles.

The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month.

Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion Emma Raducanu.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, front, returns during a women’s doubles quarter-final with partner Elise Mertens of Belgium against Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally of the US at the US Open in New York on Sept. 8. Photo: AFP

Beating the eighth-seeded Andreescu made Rogers 24-19 for the year, giving her a career high for wins in a season.

In doubles, Hsieh and Mertens beat Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann and Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in the round-of-16, after they were awarded a bye to advance through the round-of-32.

Hsieh and Mertens are to next face the winners of yesterday’s match of Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine and Raluca Olaru of Romania against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the US and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

At a hard-court tournament added to the WTA schedule after the tour swing in Asia was called off because of COVID-19, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic overcame 10 double faults and first-set frustration to beat qualifier Maddison Inglis 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

Bencic is to next play Tereza Martincova, who eliminated No. 13 seed and French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 7-5.

Additional reporting by staff writer