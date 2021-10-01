South Korea yesterday dashed the hopes of the Taiwan women’s national basketball team to reach the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals in a nail-biting playoff game in Amman.
Taiwan refused to let South Korea build a large lead throughout the game at Prince Hamza Hall, playing catchup as long as they could before falling 80-74.
Taiwan was down 45-36 at the end of the first half, but entered the third quarter fighting, pushing to within two points.
Photo: AFP
In the final 19 seconds of the quarter, forward Lin Wen-yu initiated a steal that sent guard Chen Wei-an up for a failed layup, which Han Ya-en saved to make a two-point jump shot to tie the game 57-57.
In the last two minutes of the final quarter, a three-pointer from Liu Hsi-yeh made it 72-70. South Korea extended their advantage by seven points until Chen scored on a free throw with 30 seconds remaining.
A three-pointer from Peng Hsiao-tong in the final three seconds made it 79-74, but a personal foul by Peng awarded South Korea’s Park Hye-jin two free throws, which allowed her to make it 80 and seal Taiwan’s fate.
Photo: AFP
On Wednesday, Taiwan handily defeated the Philippines in the final Group B game of the Division A tournament to set up their match with South Korea.
After losing the first two games of the group phase against Australia 76-65 on Monday and China 124-50 on Tuesday, Taiwan needed to beat the Philippines to keep their Asia Cup campaign alive, and did so with style, pocketing the game 93-52.
At a post-game news conference, Taiwan head coach Chien Wei-chuan recognized the team’s dedication against the Philippines.
“We completed tonight’s game successfully. Even though there is still room for improvement, every player did their best in the game and I very much appreciate their efforts,” Chien said.
In Wednesday’s game, Taiwan took the court with intensity early, dishing dimes and sniping with accuracy to take a 45-30 lead at halftime. They turned up the heat in the second half with Taiwan capitalizing on fast breaks and finding open shooters.
Contributing to Taiwan’s superb form was Lin, who scored 19 points, including 5-8 from downtown.
“We made sure we had a good defense to help boost our offense,” she said after the game.
The Philippine’s Afril Bernardino recorded the only double-double of the game with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
New Zealand was yesterday to play Australia, while Japan and China have punched their tickets to the semi-finals after topping their respective pools.
Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea gained entry into Division A of the Asia Cup, which started on Monday and ends on Sunday.
Taiwan’s best performance at the Asia Cup was in 1972, when they won silver, behind championship winners South Korea.
