Muguruza advances, while Hsieh ousted

AP, CHICAGO





Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur on Tuesday won in straight sets in the second round of the WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

Muguruza said that the breezy conditions were challenging during her 6-4, 6-4 win over 21-year-old Ann Li of the US.

“It was a difficult match just because [Chicago] is a windy city, or the city of the wind,” Muguruza said. “Just controlling the mindset and not getting very frustrated because it’s difficult. With 6-4, 6-4, it was very tight. I think the match was very equal due to the circumstances, but I’m happy that I stayed calm in the 5-4, serving for each set, and I managed to close them out.”

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei returns to Belgium’s Kim Clijsters in their first-round Chicago Fall Tennis Classic women’s singles match in Chicago on Monday. Photo: AP

Jabeur, the No. 6 seed from Tunisia, dispatched Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-0 in 46 minutes.

Seventh-seeded Elise Mertens, No. 11 seed Anett Kontaveit and 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka also advanced in straight sets.

Camila Giorgi, the No. 15 seed from Italy, lost 6-4, 6-2 to Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

In doubles, Polish duo Magdalena Frech and Katarzyna Kawa beat Belgian pair Kim Clijsters and Kirsten Flipkens in the first round, 6-4, 6-2.

Clijsters, a former world No. 1 and US Open champion in 2009 and 2010, was eliminated from the singles bracket by Hsieh in a three-set loss on Monday, her first WTA Tour match since a first-round loss at last year’s US Open.