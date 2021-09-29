BOXING
Tyson hits Bollywood
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his Bollywood debut, featuring in upcoming Indian sports action film Liger. The participation of the former professional boxer, known as “the baddest man on the planet,” was announced on Twitter on Monday by Karan Johar, one of the film’s producers. It also stars Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a kickboxer with a stutter, local media has reported. “For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema,” Johar wrote on Twitter. “Welcoming Mike Tyson to the Liger team!” The tweet was accompanied by a video showing Tyson facing off againt Deverakonda.
CRICKET
Moeen retires from Tests
England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday announced he was retiring from Test cricket to focus on his white-ball career, with captain Joe Root saying he would be a “huge loss” to the red-ball side. The 34-year-old scored five centuries and took 195 wickets in 64 Tests, with a top score of 155 not out and five five-wicket hauls. “I want to play for as long as I can and just want to enjoy my cricket,” Moeen said. “Test cricket is amazing. When you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far... I’ve enjoyed Test cricket, but that intensity can be too much sometimes. I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy with how I’ve done.” Moeen began his Test career batting at No. 6 and offering part-time off-spin, scoring a maiden Test century against Sri Lanka at Headingley in 2014. However, his role changed as his improved bowling led England’s management to prioritize his off-spin and move him around the batting lineup from opener to No. 9. Moeen finished with 2,914 Test runs at an average of 28.29, but regretted not being more productive with the bat. “I do feel like my batting was a little bit wasted,” he told ESPNcricinfo.
BASEBALL
Haniger boosts Mariners
Mitch Haniger hit two identical three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners gained precious ground in the American League wild-card race with a 13-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Seattle’s 10th straight victory against Oakland tied the team record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent. The Mariners have won eight of nine overall and nine of their last 11. “We’re fighting for that spot,” starting pitcher Chris Flexen said. “We want it and we’re playing like we want it.” Seattle is one-and-a half games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card.
TENNIS
Raducanu in Hall of Fame
Emma Raducanu’s outfit from her victorious US Open campaign is to be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory. “A legendary run: preserved,” the Tennis Hall of Fame wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection!”
