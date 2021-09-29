Dak stars in home return

AFP, LOS ANGELES





An emotional Dak Prescott on Monday threw three touchdowns in his first home game in almost a year as the Dallas Cowboys cruised past the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 in an NFL clash for first place in the National Football Conference East.

Prescott completed 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards (218m) in his first game back at the Cowboys’ stadium since breaking his right ankle in a contest against the New York Giants in October last year.

With tears running down his face, Prescott stood for the pre-game anthem and said that he had been thinking about all the hard work it took to get back to being a starting quarterback again.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, left, throws a first-quarter pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFL game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Monday. Photo: AFP

“A couple of times [got emotional]. During the warmup, pre-game and then the anthem. Then it was go time,” Prescott said. “I am just thankful of everything I have been through to be back here doing what I am doing.”

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores to help the Cowboys improve to 2-1 in the season and move past the Eagles to top the division.

“This offense is playing together,” Prescott said. “We got a great brotherhood ... it is fun to be part of.”

Trevon Diggs returned an interception for a touchdown, Dalton Schultz had six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and Cedrick Wilson caught one touchdown pass in the win.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 25 of 39 passes for 326 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles, who dropped to 1-2.

The Cowboys moved ahead to stay late in the first quarter when Prescott connected with Schultz on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Elliott scored from the three to give Dallas a 20-7 lead with 7 minutes,10 seconds left in the first half and there was no looking back.