Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year.
Photo: AP
Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before world No. 97 Hsieh won the next eight games to take control.
Yet Clijsters, competing for the first time since a first-round loss at the last year’s US Open, came back from a break down to force a third set where Hsieh proved the steadier of the two in a match that lasted 2 hours, 18 minutes.
Hsieh, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at this year’s Australian Open, next faces world No. 16 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.
Photo: AP
Clijsters, who was playing in her first match of the year, is trying to make a comeback after retiring from the Tour in 2012. The four-time Grand Slam singles winner is 0-4 since rejoining the Tour last year.
“We all know she’s a very great, great, great player,” Hsieh said. “Outside the court she’s very nice, very polite, very kind, so I’ve always liked her a lot... I’m lucky I didn’t play her 10 years ago.”
Clijsters was making her season debut after having knee surgery at the end of last year and a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year.
“I came close today, but I still have a good feeling. I’ve made progression, and I think that’s the most important thing. What I’m looking at is that I’m improving overall, and that’s the positive thing,” Clijsters said.
Additional reporting by AP
