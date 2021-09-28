SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

S Korea ATP drought ends

Kwon Soon-woo on Sunday became the first South Korean to win on the ATP Tour since Lee Hyung-taik in 2003, after the 23-year-old defeated Australian James Duckworth 7-6(6), 6-3 in the Astana Open final. Kwon trailed 6-3 in the first set tie-break before saving three set points in the ATP 250 event in Nur-Sultan. The world No. 57, playing in his first ATP final, went on to clinch the win and end South Korea’s 18-year wait for a tour-level title since Lee’s victory at the Sydney International. “Winning this tournament is going to help a lot of players in South Korea and a lot of guys who are trying to go out there,” said Kwon, who defeated three seeds en route to the trophy. “The younger guys will look up to me and they are going to believe they can do it as well.”

CRICKET

Kohli reaches 10,000 runs

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian batsman to notch up 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket during the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) game against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai. The 32-year-old is the second man after West Indies’ Chris Gayle to reach the landmark in both T20 and one-day international cricket. The RCB captain reached the mark after pulling Jasprit Bumrah for six in his knock of 51 from 42 balls, joining Gayle, Keiron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner as the other players to have scored 10,000 runs in the shortest format. Kohli has 10,038 runs from 314 games at an average of 41.65 in T20s, with 3,159 of those coming while playing for India. He has scored five hundreds in the format, all for RCB.

FOOTBALL

Monster kick makes history

Justin Tucker on Sunday booted the Baltimore Ravens to victory over the Detroit Lions with the longest field goal in NFL history, sealing a dramatic 19-17 win. Tucker’s monstrous 66-yard effort with three seconds remaining bounced off the crossbar and over at Detroit’s Ford Field to complete a thrilling win for the Ravens. The long-range effort surpassed the previous longest field goal, a successful 64-yard attempt by Matt Prater in 2013. Tucker’s winning field goal was his fourth of the day — he had also made successful kicks from 36, 50 and 32 yards.

FOOTBALL

Utah player dies in shooting

University of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe early on Sunday died in a shooting at a house party, less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting. Salt Lake City police said the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just after midnight, a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect. Lowe was a high-school teammate of Jordan’s in Mesquite, Texas, and switched his jersey from No. 2 to 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night last year. Last month, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team. “Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.