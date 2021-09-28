The US, led by a new generation of golfers, on Sunday reclaimed the Ryder Cup, thrashing holders Europe 19-9 to herald what could be an era of domination by the Americans at the biennial competition.
With half the 12-man US team comprised of rookies, there were concerns as to whether the newcomers would be able to survive in the gladiatorial arena that is the Ryder Cup against a European squad packed with cut-throat veterans.
Youthful energy trumped experience, as the European old guard failed to deliver against the American young guns.
Photo: Reuters
“This is a new era for USA golf,” US captain Steve Stricker said. “They are young. They come with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of game. They are just so good.”
While Europe had four players in their 40s, the US had none, with all but three members in their 20s.
The Americans were not just young, but talented, with the debutantes making a major contribution on the scoreboard going 14-4-3.
Fittingly it was the youngest member of the squad, 24-year-old Collin Morikawa who secured the winning point.
Having romped to a commanding 11-5 advantage after the foursome and four-ball sessions, US entered Sunday’s singles needing just three-and-a-half points to reach the target required to hoist the little gold trophy.
Morikawa ended Europe’s faint hopes of a comeback when he birdied the 17th to go 1-up in his match with Viktor Hovland, guaranteeing the US a deciding half-point.
The two-time major winner would make it official a few minutes later with a par on 18 to end the match in a tie, sending a thundering chant of “USA, USA” rumbling across Whistling Straits.
“To clinch this and bring it back on home soil feels so good,” Morikawa said. “The guys pulled through; we didn’t let up.”
The 19-9 rout was the largest margin of victory ever in the 28-point Ryder Cup format, which began in 1979.
It was just the second time in six competitions and the third in 10 that the US had claimed golf’s most coveted team title.
Never before in 42 previous Ryder Cups had a team come back from more than a four-point deficit on the final day, and Padraig Harrington’s men, while defiant, never threatened to make history.
To overcome Europe, the US team checked their egos, with even famously feuding PGA Tour colleagues Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka ending the day embracing.
At least once it was to the mocking strains of their teammates singing Why Can’t We Be Friends.
“I mean, even Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together, that’s how much it came together,” Stricker said of their spirit of unity.
It is that kind of spirit that Europe parlayed — along with some fine golf — into four victories in the past five editions of the trans-Atlantic match play contest.
European veteran Ian Poulter called it their “magic sauce,” and while the US team featured nine of the top 11 players in the world — and a host of major championship winners — doubters feared they would not be able to gel in the unfamiliar team format.
DeChambeau and Koepka, whose social media spat spiraled into a feud that had Koepka fans heckling DeChambeau at tournaments, were a chief concern, and Stricker apparently never considered pairing them together for foursomes or four-ball matches.
Even before the exhortations of their teammates in the triumphant media conference, the two were spotted hugging on the course, and DeChambeau said the week had proved that they could set aside differences to get a job done.
“We can all come together as one team,” DeChambeau said. “We came together and had unity here this week. Even though we are competitors, we can all be friends and have unity.”
Additional reporting by AFP
