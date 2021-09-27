Tsitsipas drubs Kyrgios

Reuters





Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday did not leave the court, but required some time to replace a worn-out pair of shoes during a 6-3, 6-4 win over Nick Kyrgios in Boston to give Team Europe a 5-1 lead over Team World in the Laver Cup.

Tsitsipas came under scrutiny at the US Open for the length of his mid-match bathroom breaks.

Critics consider the breaks unfair gamesmanship, but Tsitsipas was in control of the match this time and had a clear reason for the stoppage.

Team Europe player Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches for a shot against Team World player Nick Kyrgios in their Laver Cup match at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday. Photo: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY

Early in the second set, Tsitsipas interrupted his own service game at 15-15 and took several minutes installing new laces before ultimately deciding to put on fresh shoes, given that the original pair did not stand up well to the indoor surface.

“It’s not the best advert for the shoe, I guess, but look at it, it’s absolutely battle weary from the amount they slip and slide around,” the Eurosport commentator said. “I wonder if Kyrgios is tempted to say something like: ‘Is this going to take about eight minutes? What’s going on here?’”

When play resumed, Tsitsipas used his serve to overwhelm Kyrgios and control the rallies, before ultimately sealing the win with a solid forehand passing shot.