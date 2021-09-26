SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





GYMNASTICS

Body vows settlement

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Friday said that it is dedicated to making sure a joint settlement agreement reached between the committee, USA Gymnastics and people affected in a sex-abuse scandal succeeds. USA Gymnastics and gymnasts who have accused former national team doctor Larry Nassar filed a joint US$425 million settlement proposal three weeks ago that needs to be approved by accusers and insurers for it to move forward as a full settlement. Committee chair Susanne Lyons said that none of the parties involved in the mediation process are allowed to provide details. “I can just promise you that we are dedicated to helping it succeed so that these survivors can achieve [legal] closure. So I really can’t say a whole lot more about that,” Lyons said on a conference call. “The insurance companies are engaged in the conversation as are we and we’ll see how that goes.” Gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols this month told the US Congress that the FBI and sports officials failed to stop the abuse.

CRICKET

Union defends players

England cricketers had no role in the team’s decision to abandon their tour of Pakistan next month, the players’ union said in an article published on Friday. New Zealand returned home from Pakistan after abruptly abandoning their tour minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi, citing a security alert from their government. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) followed suit this week, calling off its men’s and women’s teams tour of Pakistan, citing the “mental and physical well-being” of players. Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), which represents England’s international players, said that the cricketers were not asked for input. Former players have criticized the ECB’s decision. “English cricket, the governing body and players, had a chance to do the right thing this week,” former England captain Michael Atherton wrote in the Times newspaper. “They had a chance to repay a debt, uphold their honor and side with a cricketing nation that has undergone the kind of challenges others cannot even begin to contemplate. Instead, citing a mealy mouthed statement, they did the wrong thing.”

SOCCER

Pele’s daughter hopeful

Pele has taken “several steps” toward recovery after a colon operation three weeks ago, his daughter said on Friday. “These last days, he has taken several steps,” Kely Nascimento said in a message on Instagram with photographs of the two of them playing cards, Pele smiling. “He taught me how to play a card game and he is beating me hands down,” she said. The 80-year-old three-time World Cup winner on Sept. 4 underwent surgery for a suspected colon tumor, detected during a routine checkup, and left intensive care last week.

TENNIS

Raducanu dumps coach

US Open winner Emma Raducanu is to replace coach Andrew Richardson with someone who has the experience to keep her at the top level on the WTA Tour. “After Wimbledon, I was ranked around 200 in the world and at the time I thought Andrew would be a great coach to trial, so we went to the States, but never did I even dream of winning the US Open,” Raducanu said at a British Lawn Tennis Association event in London. “At this stage in my career, and playing the top players in the world, I realized I really need someone right now that has had that WTA Tour experience at the high levels.”