GYMNASTICS
Body vows settlement
The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Friday said that it is dedicated to making sure a joint settlement agreement reached between the committee, USA Gymnastics and people affected in a sex-abuse scandal succeeds. USA Gymnastics and gymnasts who have accused former national team doctor Larry Nassar filed a joint US$425 million settlement proposal three weeks ago that needs to be approved by accusers and insurers for it to move forward as a full settlement. Committee chair Susanne Lyons said that none of the parties involved in the mediation process are allowed to provide details. “I can just promise you that we are dedicated to helping it succeed so that these survivors can achieve [legal] closure. So I really can’t say a whole lot more about that,” Lyons said on a conference call. “The insurance companies are engaged in the conversation as are we and we’ll see how that goes.” Gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols this month told the US Congress that the FBI and sports officials failed to stop the abuse.
CRICKET
Union defends players
England cricketers had no role in the team’s decision to abandon their tour of Pakistan next month, the players’ union said in an article published on Friday. New Zealand returned home from Pakistan after abruptly abandoning their tour minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi, citing a security alert from their government. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) followed suit this week, calling off its men’s and women’s teams tour of Pakistan, citing the “mental and physical well-being” of players. Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), which represents England’s international players, said that the cricketers were not asked for input. Former players have criticized the ECB’s decision. “English cricket, the governing body and players, had a chance to do the right thing this week,” former England captain Michael Atherton wrote in the Times newspaper. “They had a chance to repay a debt, uphold their honor and side with a cricketing nation that has undergone the kind of challenges others cannot even begin to contemplate. Instead, citing a mealy mouthed statement, they did the wrong thing.”
SOCCER
Pele’s daughter hopeful
Pele has taken “several steps” toward recovery after a colon operation three weeks ago, his daughter said on Friday. “These last days, he has taken several steps,” Kely Nascimento said in a message on Instagram with photographs of the two of them playing cards, Pele smiling. “He taught me how to play a card game and he is beating me hands down,” she said. The 80-year-old three-time World Cup winner on Sept. 4 underwent surgery for a suspected colon tumor, detected during a routine checkup, and left intensive care last week.
TENNIS
Raducanu dumps coach
US Open winner Emma Raducanu is to replace coach Andrew Richardson with someone who has the experience to keep her at the top level on the WTA Tour. “After Wimbledon, I was ranked around 200 in the world and at the time I thought Andrew would be a great coach to trial, so we went to the States, but never did I even dream of winning the US Open,” Raducanu said at a British Lawn Tennis Association event in London. “At this stage in my career, and playing the top players in the world, I realized I really need someone right now that has had that WTA Tour experience at the high levels.”
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics