Russian Grand Prix practice canceled as rain hits Sochi

AFP, SOCHI, Russia





The Russian Grand Prix’s final practice session was canceled yesterday after torrential rain soaked the Sochi circuit.

Qualifying for today’s 15th round of the Formula One season was now “the priority,” race director Michael Masi said. “As we can see already this morning, the weather has gone up and down like a yoyo and the intensity of the rain has started increasing with some thunder already joining us.”

The qualifying sessions were ongoing at press time last night.

Rain falls on the Sochi Autodrom in Russia yesterday ahead of the Russian Grand Prix today. Photo: AP

“From what we’ve seen from the forecast, we will have this level of rain to 1.30[pm] to 2pm local time and then decreasing. Priority ... is Formula One qualifying,” Masi said.

A Formula 3 race scheduled for yesterday was run on Friday in anticipation of the bad weather.

A Formula 2 sprint race, scheduled for yesterday, was postponed, with F1’s official Twitter account posting a video of lightning cracking above the rain-washed track and the caption: “WHOA!”

“So far, today brings lots of rain. Let’s see how the day will go,” championship leader Max Verstappen wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph of the Dutch driver holding a Red Bull umbrella.

On a track where they have won every race since 2014, Mercedes dominated free practice on Friday, with Finn Valtteri Bottas ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen has a five-point championship lead over Hamilton, but the Dutchman is to start at the back of the grid today after his team opted to put a new engine in his car.