The Russian Grand Prix’s final practice session was canceled yesterday after torrential rain soaked the Sochi circuit.
Qualifying for today’s 15th round of the Formula One season was now “the priority,” race director Michael Masi said. “As we can see already this morning, the weather has gone up and down like a yoyo and the intensity of the rain has started increasing with some thunder already joining us.”
The qualifying sessions were ongoing at press time last night.
Photo: AP
“From what we’ve seen from the forecast, we will have this level of rain to 1.30[pm] to 2pm local time and then decreasing. Priority ... is Formula One qualifying,” Masi said.
A Formula 3 race scheduled for yesterday was run on Friday in anticipation of the bad weather.
A Formula 2 sprint race, scheduled for yesterday, was postponed, with F1’s official Twitter account posting a video of lightning cracking above the rain-washed track and the caption: “WHOA!”
“So far, today brings lots of rain. Let’s see how the day will go,” championship leader Max Verstappen wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph of the Dutch driver holding a Red Bull umbrella.
On a track where they have won every race since 2014, Mercedes dominated free practice on Friday, with Finn Valtteri Bottas ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen has a five-point championship lead over Hamilton, but the Dutchman is to start at the back of the grid today after his team opted to put a new engine in his car.
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics