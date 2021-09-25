Victor Osimhen on Thursday scored twice as SSC Napoli crushed UC Sampdoria 4-0 to remain perfect in Serie A and return to the top of the table.
In the other early game, Ciro Immobile converted a stoppage-time penalty to give SS Lazio a 1-1 draw at Torino. In the late game, Tammy Abraham scored his first home Serie A goal to give Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma a 1-0 victory over Udinese.
In Genoa, visiting Napoli rode their luck in the first 35 minutes.
Photo: EPA-EFE
After 11 minutes home goalkeeper Emil Audero was fooled when Osimhen mishit a close-range volley and had already fallen back across the goal-line by the time the softly-struck ball floated into his grasp.
Sampdoria responded by besieging the Napoli goal, but David Ospina foiled a series of incisive attacks with a string of acrobatic saves.
Napoli took control after 39 minutes when Fabian Ruiz passed the ball into the corner of Audero’s goal.
Osimhen added a second after 50 minutes, running onto Hirving Lozano’s low cross from the right and drilling the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box.
Last season, his first with Napoli, the Nigerian missed more than two months after injuring a shoulder on international duty and then catching COVID-19 while recuperating.
Piotr Zielinski added a carbon-copy goal nine minutes later as he met a low Lozano pullback with a crisp shot.
Osimhen could have had more. He had a strike late in the first half ruled out for offside and later dragged his shot wide when one-on-one with Audero.
“After what happened last season, between the injury and the COVID-19, for me it’s important to start well,” Osimhen said before praising new coach Luciano Spalletti.
“He has helped me, he always gives me confidence and the best way to pay him back is to score goals,” the striker said.
The victory took Napoli back to the top of the table with 15 points from their first five league games under Spalletti. They moved two points ahead of champions Inter and AC Milan.
Sampdoria dropped to 13th, slipping behind Juventus on goal-difference.
Roma climbed to fourth, another point back, after edging out Udinese, with Abraham scoring the only goal.
Teenage rightback Riccardo Calafiori battled up the wing and into the penalty area in the 36th minute. His hard low cross beat Marco Silvestri’s dive at the near post, but forced Abraham to quickly adjust his feet, turning his back to goal and guiding the ball into the unguarded net with the heel of his right boot as he fell over.
Roma finished the game with 10 men after skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute.
In Turin, penalty specialist Ciro Immobile snatched a point for Lazio with a 91st-minute spot-kick.
Marko Pjaca gave Torino the lead in the 76th minute with a crisp header.
As the game entered stoppage-time, Koffi Djidji caught Vedat Muriqi with a clumsy challenge. Immobile rolled in the penalty for his league-leading sixth goal of the season.
Immobile said he felt Lazio should not have needed his late penalty.
“I’m not particularly happy, we need to work harder, not be afraid to play,” he said.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including