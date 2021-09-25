Barcelona’s ongoing crisis keeps getting worse, with the team unable to win on the pitch, and the club’s players, coach and president growing increasingly at odds.
Barcelona on Thursday were held to a 0-0 draw by Cadiz in La Liga, extending their winless streak to three matches and adding pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.
Koeman a day earlier surprisingly read from a prepared statement at the pre-match news conference and downplayed the team’s chances of winning titles this season.
Photo: AP
The players did not hide the fact they were not on the same page.
“I’m not wearing Barca’s jersey to finish second or third,” veteran defender Gerard Pique said after the match. “I’m convinced that despite our bad start we will be contending at the end of the season.” Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who said he was caught by surprise by Koeman’s statement ahead of the match, has been at odds with the coach, who was hired by former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.
“We have to be more united than ever,” Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto said. “The fans, the squad, the coach, the president ... we have to be united to overcome this situation. We are not going through a good moment, but I’m convinced that we will overcome it.”
Barcelona, without Lionel Messi after nearly two decades, had to hold on in the end against Cadiz after midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sent off after received a second yellow card in the 65th minute. Koeman also was sent off for complaining to the referee in the final minutes.
“I can’t complain about the attitude of the players,” Koeman said. “We did everything possible. It was a complicated match.”
The draw left Barca in seventh place, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.
“We are Barca and we still have a very good squad,” Roberto said. “We have a team that can win this league and we will try to win it.”
Barcelona were coming off two consecutive setbacks at home — a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and a 1-1 draw against Granada in La Liga when they needed a 90th-minute equalizer to escape defeat.
Barcelona remain depleted by injuries and Koeman started the match with two teenagers — 17-year-old midfielder Gavi and 18-year-old forward Yusuf Demir.
Elsewhere, Real Sociedad climbed to third place with a 3-2 win at Granada, moving within three points of leaders Real Madrid.
Aritz Elustondo scored twice for the visitors, including the winner in the 82nd minute.
Granada are yet to win this season.
Real Betis Balompie won 3-1 at CA Osasuna for their third victory in four matches in all competitions. Manuel Pellegrini’s team are eighth.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including