SOCCER
Asensio scores hat-trick
Marco Asensio on Wednesday scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid, who beat RCD Mallorca 6-1 win to go top of La Liga. Victory lifted Real Madrid two points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, with Sevilla third after they eased past Valencia 3-1. Elsewhere, RCD Espanyol downed Deportivo Alaves 1-0 and Villarreal beat Elche 4-1.
SOCCER
Milan move level with Inter
AC Milan on Wednesday moved level with Serie A leaders Inter thanks to a Theo Hernandez-inspired 2-0 win over Venezia, while Juventus won their first match of the season, beating Spezia 3-2. Hernandez laid on Brahim Diaz’s opener and scored the other at the San Siro to move second-placed Milan onto 13 points alongside Inter. US Salernitana 1919 earned their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona and Empoli defeated Cagliari 2-0.
SOCCER
Man United dumped out
Manchester United on Wednesday crashed out of the League Cup, losing 1-0 against West Ham United at Old Trafford. Manuel Lanzini’s first-half goal dumped United out after Ryan Fredericks ghosted past Alex Telles and cut back for Lanzini to sweep past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the ninth minute. At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties to reach the fourth round after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, while Harry Kane ended his goal drought as Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Molineux. Other winners were Arsenal, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.
SOCCER
Ronaldo tops rich list
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot in the list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players from Lionel Messi, Forbes reported. Ronaldo is set to make US$125 million before taxes this season, with US$70 million coming from salary and bonuses at United, the magazine reported. The rest will come from endorsements and partnerships with brands including Nike, Herbalife, Clear and his CR7 brand, it said.
OLYMPICS
US body mandates vaccines
US athletes to compete at next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics must be vaccinated against COVID-19, guidelines released on Wednesday by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee showed. “The health and well-being of our Olympic and Paralympic community continues to be a top priority,” the guidelines said.
CRICKET
Marlon Samuels charged
Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels on Wednesday was charged with breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code while playing in a Ten10 league in the United Arab Emirates. Samuels is said to have failed to disclose “the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit” that could bring him into disrepute as well as the receipt of hospitality worth US$750 or more. He failed to cooperate with an official and concealed information that might have been relevant to the investigation, the council said.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including
UNWELCOME TREND: The French minister of sports called for a ‘reality check ... starting with supporters,’ after the season had been marred by fan-driven chaos Racing Club de Lens on Saturday defeated reigning French champions Lille OSC 1-0 in a northern derby overshadowed by a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half by 30 minutes. Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the Stade Bollaert-Delelis pitch at halftime to confront the visiting Lille fans nestled away in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators. Riot police intervened to separate the factions of opposing supporters as both sets of fans hurled seats at each other over a partition wall. “We’re in the process of trying to get a clear view. It unfolded in some