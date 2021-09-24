SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Asensio scores hat-trick

Marco Asensio on Wednesday scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid, who beat RCD Mallorca 6-1 win to go top of La Liga. Victory lifted Real Madrid two points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, with Sevilla third after they eased past Valencia 3-1. Elsewhere, RCD Espanyol downed Deportivo Alaves 1-0 and Villarreal beat Elche 4-1.

SOCCER

Milan move level with Inter

AC Milan on Wednesday moved level with Serie A leaders Inter thanks to a Theo Hernandez-inspired 2-0 win over Venezia, while Juventus won their first match of the season, beating Spezia 3-2. Hernandez laid on Brahim Diaz’s opener and scored the other at the San Siro to move second-placed Milan onto 13 points alongside Inter. US Salernitana 1919 earned their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona and Empoli defeated Cagliari 2-0.

SOCCER

Man United dumped out

Manchester United on Wednesday crashed out of the League Cup, losing 1-0 against West Ham United at Old Trafford. Manuel Lanzini’s first-half goal dumped United out after Ryan Fredericks ghosted past Alex Telles and cut back for Lanzini to sweep past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the ninth minute. At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties to reach the fourth round after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, while Harry Kane ended his goal drought as Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Molineux. Other winners were Arsenal, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

SOCCER

Ronaldo tops rich list

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot in the list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players from Lionel Messi, Forbes reported. Ronaldo is set to make US$125 million before taxes this season, with US$70 million coming from salary and bonuses at United, the magazine reported. The rest will come from endorsements and partnerships with brands including Nike, Herbalife, Clear and his CR7 brand, it said.

OLYMPICS

US body mandates vaccines

US athletes to compete at next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics must be vaccinated against COVID-19, guidelines released on Wednesday by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee showed. “The health and well-being of our Olympic and Paralympic community continues to be a top priority,” the guidelines said.

CRICKET

Marlon Samuels charged

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels on Wednesday was charged with breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code while playing in a Ten10 league in the United Arab Emirates. Samuels is said to have failed to disclose “the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit” that could bring him into disrepute as well as the receipt of hospitality worth US$750 or more. He failed to cooperate with an official and concealed information that might have been relevant to the investigation, the council said.