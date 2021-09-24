Johnson asks Morrison to help resolve Ashes situation

Reuters, MELBOURNE





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help ease COVID-19 quarantine rules to allow the families of England’s cricketers to tour with the players during the upcoming Ashes series.

England players are seeking assurances that their family members will be allowed to join them in Australia during the five-Test series in December and January.

Australia’s borders are effectively shut in an effort to control COVID-19, with caps on international arrivals and limited places available in the country’s mandatory hotel quarantine regime.

England captain Joe Root, left, and Australia captain Tim Paine shake hands alongside the Ashes trophy at The Oval in London on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: AFP

Johnson said he had discussed the Ashes with Morrison in Washington when the pair met for dinner.

“I raised it and he said he was going to do his best for the families,” Johnson told reporters in Washington. “He totally got the point that for cricketers it is very tough to ask people to be away from their families over Christmas.”

“He merely undertook to come back and see if he could find a solution,” he said.

Morrison said he thought that there would be no need for “special deals” allowing the families of players to accompany them.

“I’d love to see the Ashes go ahead, as I shared with Boris, but there’s no special deals there, because what we’re looking to have is vaccinated people being able to travel,” Morrison told reporters.

Australia plans to ease border and quarantine restrictions by the end of this year, when at least 80 percent of adults are expected to have received two COVID-19 vaccination shots.

However, officials in Western Australia and Queensland states have said that they would set their own timetables for opening up.

“I don’t see a great deal of difference in skilled workers or students who will be able to come to Australia when you reach those vaccination rates,” Morrison said. “Those who are coming for that purpose when it comes to their profession, which is playing cricket, I don’t see the difference between that and someone who’s coming as a skilled, qualified engineer or someone coming to be ready for study.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month said that it was “very confident” the Ashes, which are to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8, would go ahead as planned, despite England players saying they might skip the tour if families are unable to travel to Australia.