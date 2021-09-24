British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help ease COVID-19 quarantine rules to allow the families of England’s cricketers to tour with the players during the upcoming Ashes series.
England players are seeking assurances that their family members will be allowed to join them in Australia during the five-Test series in December and January.
Australia’s borders are effectively shut in an effort to control COVID-19, with caps on international arrivals and limited places available in the country’s mandatory hotel quarantine regime.
Photo: AFP
Johnson said he had discussed the Ashes with Morrison in Washington when the pair met for dinner.
“I raised it and he said he was going to do his best for the families,” Johnson told reporters in Washington. “He totally got the point that for cricketers it is very tough to ask people to be away from their families over Christmas.”
“He merely undertook to come back and see if he could find a solution,” he said.
Morrison said he thought that there would be no need for “special deals” allowing the families of players to accompany them.
“I’d love to see the Ashes go ahead, as I shared with Boris, but there’s no special deals there, because what we’re looking to have is vaccinated people being able to travel,” Morrison told reporters.
Australia plans to ease border and quarantine restrictions by the end of this year, when at least 80 percent of adults are expected to have received two COVID-19 vaccination shots.
However, officials in Western Australia and Queensland states have said that they would set their own timetables for opening up.
“I don’t see a great deal of difference in skilled workers or students who will be able to come to Australia when you reach those vaccination rates,” Morrison said. “Those who are coming for that purpose when it comes to their profession, which is playing cricket, I don’t see the difference between that and someone who’s coming as a skilled, qualified engineer or someone coming to be ready for study.”
The England and Wales Cricket Board last month said that it was “very confident” the Ashes, which are to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8, would go ahead as planned, despite England players saying they might skip the tour if families are unable to travel to Australia.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including
UNWELCOME TREND: The French minister of sports called for a ‘reality check ... starting with supporters,’ after the season had been marred by fan-driven chaos Racing Club de Lens on Saturday defeated reigning French champions Lille OSC 1-0 in a northern derby overshadowed by a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half by 30 minutes. Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the Stade Bollaert-Delelis pitch at halftime to confront the visiting Lille fans nestled away in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators. Riot police intervened to separate the factions of opposing supporters as both sets of fans hurled seats at each other over a partition wall. “We’re in the process of trying to get a clear view. It unfolded in some