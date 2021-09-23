SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Blows traded at face-off

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant could not wait until Nov. 6 to start trading blows. The super middleweight champions on Tuesday scuffled after exchanging verbal barbs during the ceremonial face-off before the news conference to promote their upcoming title unification bout. Apparently in response to a comment from Plant about Alvarez’s mother, the Mexican superstar knocked Plant backward with a two-handed shove. “You can say whatever you want to me, but not about my mother,” Alvarez said afterward. Plant threw a left hook at Alvarez, who mostly dodged it and countered with a left hand to Plant’s face. Plant said the blow struck his sunglasses, which jammed into his cheek and cut him. The fighters’ camps eventually separated them, and Plant eventually put on his sunglasses for a frosty, combative news conference in which he repeatedly called out Alvarez for his doping contraventions in 2018.

FORMULA ONE

Whitmarsh makes a return

Former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh is returning to Formula One next month in a new senior management role with Aston Martin. The team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said in a statement on Tuesday that Whitmarsh had been appointed group chief executive officer of newly created Aston Martin Performance Technologies, which would include the F1 team. It would also develop the group’s technical capabilities and intellectual property. Stroll said Aston Martin aim to become championship winners within four to five years and evolve into a ￡1 billion (US$1.36 billion) business. “Lawrence intends Aston Martin ... to win Formula One world championships, plain and simple, and I would not have joined him in that endeavor unless I was utterly convinced that it was an entirely achievable aim,” Whitmarsh said.

SOCCER

Hungary crowd banned

FIFA on Tuesday ordered Hungary to play one game without a crowd for the racist abuse of England players, although European soccer’s leading anti-discrimination group said it could be time to expel the team from FIFA World Cup qualifying for repeated discriminatory conduct by its supporters. Monkey chants were aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham, who are black, at Puskas Arena on Sept. 2, just as players in Budapest faced discriminatory abuse during the UEFA European Championship in June. The Hungarian soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs (US$216,809). Hungary’s match against England in Budapest would already have been played without spectators had FIFA been asked to implement a UEFA punishment for discriminatory abuse during European Championship matches, but that two-game ban on spectators is to take effect next June during the UEFA Nations League, which the anti-racism FARE network sees as a sign of the disjointed way the sport punishes racism. “This ... means that Hungary will serve bans from two different football governing bodies at European and international level at the same time; the principle of escalation has not been applied,” FARE executive director Piara Powar said. “If all Hungarian offenses had been taken into account they would be facing exclusion from the World Cup.”