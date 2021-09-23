BOXING
Blows traded at face-off
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant could not wait until Nov. 6 to start trading blows. The super middleweight champions on Tuesday scuffled after exchanging verbal barbs during the ceremonial face-off before the news conference to promote their upcoming title unification bout. Apparently in response to a comment from Plant about Alvarez’s mother, the Mexican superstar knocked Plant backward with a two-handed shove. “You can say whatever you want to me, but not about my mother,” Alvarez said afterward. Plant threw a left hook at Alvarez, who mostly dodged it and countered with a left hand to Plant’s face. Plant said the blow struck his sunglasses, which jammed into his cheek and cut him. The fighters’ camps eventually separated them, and Plant eventually put on his sunglasses for a frosty, combative news conference in which he repeatedly called out Alvarez for his doping contraventions in 2018.
FORMULA ONE
Whitmarsh makes a return
Former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh is returning to Formula One next month in a new senior management role with Aston Martin. The team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said in a statement on Tuesday that Whitmarsh had been appointed group chief executive officer of newly created Aston Martin Performance Technologies, which would include the F1 team. It would also develop the group’s technical capabilities and intellectual property. Stroll said Aston Martin aim to become championship winners within four to five years and evolve into a ￡1 billion (US$1.36 billion) business. “Lawrence intends Aston Martin ... to win Formula One world championships, plain and simple, and I would not have joined him in that endeavor unless I was utterly convinced that it was an entirely achievable aim,” Whitmarsh said.
SOCCER
Hungary crowd banned
FIFA on Tuesday ordered Hungary to play one game without a crowd for the racist abuse of England players, although European soccer’s leading anti-discrimination group said it could be time to expel the team from FIFA World Cup qualifying for repeated discriminatory conduct by its supporters. Monkey chants were aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham, who are black, at Puskas Arena on Sept. 2, just as players in Budapest faced discriminatory abuse during the UEFA European Championship in June. The Hungarian soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs (US$216,809). Hungary’s match against England in Budapest would already have been played without spectators had FIFA been asked to implement a UEFA punishment for discriminatory abuse during European Championship matches, but that two-game ban on spectators is to take effect next June during the UEFA Nations League, which the anti-racism FARE network sees as a sign of the disjointed way the sport punishes racism. “This ... means that Hungary will serve bans from two different football governing bodies at European and international level at the same time; the principle of escalation has not been applied,” FARE executive director Piara Powar said. “If all Hungarian offenses had been taken into account they would be facing exclusion from the World Cup.”
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
Simone Biles on Tuesday offered emotional testimony at a US Senate hearing into the Larry Nassar abuse scandal, an episode that rocked the world of gymnastics and involved some of the most famous young athletes in the US. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, is serving an effective life sentence after abusing dozens of athletes under his care. Biles and other Olympic gold medalists, such as Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, are among the survivors of the abuse. On Tuesday, they appeared in front of a Senate committee to give testimony at the hearing into the FBI’s failed 2015 investigation into the
UNWELCOME TREND: The French minister of sports called for a ‘reality check ... starting with supporters,’ after the season had been marred by fan-driven chaos Racing Club de Lens on Saturday defeated reigning French champions Lille OSC 1-0 in a northern derby overshadowed by a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half by 30 minutes. Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the Stade Bollaert-Delelis pitch at halftime to confront the visiting Lille fans nestled away in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators. Riot police intervened to separate the factions of opposing supporters as both sets of fans hurled seats at each other over a partition wall. “We’re in the process of trying to get a clear view. It unfolded in some
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including