SPORTS BRIEFS

ROAD RUNNING

Accidental victor disqualified

When Omar Ahmed made a wrong turn in the 10km event of the Great Bristol Run, little did he know that he would run an extra 12km to win the half-marathon and then get disqualified. The two courses diverged at one point and Ahmed, who entered the 10km as an elite runner, went the wrong way to finish the half-marathon with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, 8 seconds — nearly five minutes ahead of the competition. “Rules are rules, and in this case they say we have to disqualify Omar,” The Great Run Co chief executive Paul Foster was quoted as saying by the BBC. “We salute his performance and he has been invited to take part in next week’s Great Manchester Run as an elite athlete. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming him back to Bristol for 2022’s Great Bristol Run.”

SOCCER

Napoli maintain perfect run

SSC Napoli on Monday moved top of Serie A thanks to a 4-0 stroll at Udinese which made sure they maintained their 100 percent start to the season. Goals from Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano earned Luciano Spalletti’s side an impressive win at Stadio Friuli, giving them a perfect 12 points from four games, two points ahead of Inter and AC Milan, who sit second and third respectively. “It doesn’t mean anything. We know we played very well at a difficult ground. We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and keep working. It’s not easy coming all the way to Udine and winning 4-0,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne told DAZN. “If we look at the numbers now we’ll get slack and we won’t continue the way we’re going.”

CRICKET

Pakistan slams cancelations

Pakistan have been let down by the “Western bloc” and the back-to-back pullouts by New Zealand and England could have a “domino effect” for cricket in the South Asian country, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said. England on Monday canceled their men’s and women’s teams tour of Pakistan next month citing “mental and physical well-being” of the players. It followed New Zealand’s abrupt abandonment of their tour minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a security alert from their government. “I am very disappointed by England’s withdrawal, but it was expected because this Western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other,” Raja said in a video shared by the PCB. “We go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit ... from now on, we’ll tour only when it serves our interest.”

FOOTBALL

Jones loses dad’s ashes

Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday, but all he could think about was a family necklace he lost in the endzone at Lambeau Field. The running back said it was fitted with an ornament in the shape of a football, and inside he had placed the ashes of his father, who died of COVID-19 in April. “He was really on my heart... I scored and it fell off in the endzone, so I have to go look for it... We have to find it,” Jones said on the field after the game. “He would be happy,” he added. “He would be like: ‘If you lose it anywhere then lose it in the endzone.’” Green Bay’s win over the Lions extended their home-opener win streak to nine.