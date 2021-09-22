ROAD RUNNING
Accidental victor disqualified
When Omar Ahmed made a wrong turn in the 10km event of the Great Bristol Run, little did he know that he would run an extra 12km to win the half-marathon and then get disqualified. The two courses diverged at one point and Ahmed, who entered the 10km as an elite runner, went the wrong way to finish the half-marathon with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, 8 seconds — nearly five minutes ahead of the competition. “Rules are rules, and in this case they say we have to disqualify Omar,” The Great Run Co chief executive Paul Foster was quoted as saying by the BBC. “We salute his performance and he has been invited to take part in next week’s Great Manchester Run as an elite athlete. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming him back to Bristol for 2022’s Great Bristol Run.”
SOCCER
Napoli maintain perfect run
SSC Napoli on Monday moved top of Serie A thanks to a 4-0 stroll at Udinese which made sure they maintained their 100 percent start to the season. Goals from Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano earned Luciano Spalletti’s side an impressive win at Stadio Friuli, giving them a perfect 12 points from four games, two points ahead of Inter and AC Milan, who sit second and third respectively. “It doesn’t mean anything. We know we played very well at a difficult ground. We’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and keep working. It’s not easy coming all the way to Udine and winning 4-0,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne told DAZN. “If we look at the numbers now we’ll get slack and we won’t continue the way we’re going.”
CRICKET
Pakistan slams cancelations
Pakistan have been let down by the “Western bloc” and the back-to-back pullouts by New Zealand and England could have a “domino effect” for cricket in the South Asian country, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said. England on Monday canceled their men’s and women’s teams tour of Pakistan next month citing “mental and physical well-being” of the players. It followed New Zealand’s abrupt abandonment of their tour minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a security alert from their government. “I am very disappointed by England’s withdrawal, but it was expected because this Western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other,” Raja said in a video shared by the PCB. “We go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit ... from now on, we’ll tour only when it serves our interest.”
FOOTBALL
Jones loses dad’s ashes
Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday, but all he could think about was a family necklace he lost in the endzone at Lambeau Field. The running back said it was fitted with an ornament in the shape of a football, and inside he had placed the ashes of his father, who died of COVID-19 in April. “He was really on my heart... I scored and it fell off in the endzone, so I have to go look for it... We have to find it,” Jones said on the field after the game. “He would be happy,” he added. “He would be like: ‘If you lose it anywhere then lose it in the endzone.’” Green Bay’s win over the Lions extended their home-opener win streak to nine.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
REVENUE SHARING: The US Soccer Federation said it believes that the best path forward for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams is a single pay structure The US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday said that it has offered “identical” contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams as part of efforts to end a long-running gender pay dispute. A statement from the USSF said that the proposed contracts had been sent to the players’ associations acting on behalf of the US men’s national team (USMNT) and US women’s national team (USWNT), with the goal being to bring the national squads under a single collective bargaining agreement (CBA). “US Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the
Making money in boxing means never having to say: “Sorry.” Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay-per-view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport was not so badly damaged already. No one was apologizing — at least not loud enough to hear — among the crew at the Triller Fight Club, a fledging promotional outfit on the fringe of boxing. They managed to get Holyfield licensed in Florida and
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina on Tuesday won his third surfing World Championship, beating compatriot Filipe Toledo in a new, best-of-three final format in southern Californian surf. Not even the appearance of a 1.8m-long shark in the last heat could unsettle Medina, who qualified in the top spot for the five-man, one-day event, giving him the luxury of a direct passage to the final at Lower Trestles in San Clemente. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the reigning Olympic and world champion, capped a dominant year to win her fifth world title over Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women’s final. Under a new format introduced this year, the