Kohli crushed in 200th IPL match for Bangalore

AFP, DUBAI





Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday experienced a crushing nine-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, hours after he announced that he would step down as captain at the end of this IPL season.

It remained an unforgettable evening for Kohli who fell for five in his 200th IPL match and Bangalore were skittled out for 92 with Kolkata spinner Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 3-13 in Abu Dhabi.

The 32-year-old Kohli, who put out a video message of his captaincy exit on the opening day of the revived IPL on Sunday, is still searching for Bangalore’s first title win in the Twenty20 tournament.

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after winning a Test match against England at The Oval in London on Sept. 6. Photo: Reuters

“Sometimes it can take you a game, I hope not two, to get into the tournament. You have to stay with the eight-ball, if you’re not, the other teams will be all over you,” Kohli said after his team’s first match of the United Arab Emirates leg of the IPL.

“Bit of a collapse for us, bit of a wake-up call and we might as well have this at the start of the second leg so that we know exactly what we need to work on,” he said.

Kohli, who last week announced his decision to also quit India’s T20 captaincy at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which starts next month, has been under close scrutiny as a leader in the past few months.

Kohli was made Bangalore’s captain in 2013, but despite his superstar status, the team’s best finish was losing in the 2016 final.

His record without a title is often compared to India vice captain Rohit Sharma, who has secured five IPL crowns for holders Mumbai Indians.

Bangalore were at the receiving end of an inspired Kolkata bowling performance with Chakravarthy and Andre Russell taking three wickets each to flatten the opposition batting.

Seam bowler Prasidh Krishna took down Kohli, trapped LBW after the skipper opened the batting with Devdutt Padikkal who top-scored with 22.

Bangalore lost regular wickets to Chakravarthy’s mystery spin that got key batsman, including Australia’s Glenn Maxwell for 10 and Sri Lankan import Wanindu Hasaranga for zero.

“Pretty good from Varun, he’s going to be a key factor when he plays for India,” Kohli said of the spinner who is included in India’s Cricket World Cup squad.

“It’s great guys who’ve got the opportunity to play at the international level. He’s someone who is going to play in the near future for India, it’s a great sign,” Kohli added.

Shubman Gill, who made 48, and debutant Venkatesh Iyer, who hit an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls, then put on 82 for the first wicket as Kolkata chased down their target in just 10 overs.

The Eoin Morgan-led side need to win five of their remaining six matches to stay in the race for a playoff spot.