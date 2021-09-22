Van Dijk claims her second world title

‘EMOTIONAL’: The Dutch cyclist, who beat her closest rival, Marlen Reusser, by 10.29 seconds in the time trial, said she gave it her all to take the title back after eight years

AP, BRUGGE, Belgium





Eight years after her first world championship title, Ellen van Dijk on Monday got over the disappointment of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics by winning a second gold medal in the women’s time trial.

Taking advantage of a flat course through the Flanders region of Belgium, the Dutch rider kept the pedals of her bike churning in a perfectly paced cadence to beat her closest rival Marlen Reusser of Switzerland by 10.29 seconds at the UCI Road World Championships.

“For me, time trial is my favorite discipline,” said Van Dijk, who won her first time trial world title in 2013. “It’s something I love with all my heart, and it just feels like it’s my discipline. I knew it was going to be a really good course for me, and I put everything into this. It’s a dream come true.”

Dutch cyclist Ellen van Dijk, left, fist bumps third-placed Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten on the podium after winning the UCI Road World Championships time trial in Bruges, Belgium, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Van Dijk, who suffered serious injuries two years ago including a broken arm and broken pelvis, was not selected for the Tokyo Games this summer after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the season.

“I didn’t expect to feel so emotional, but it has been so long [waiting] to get the world title back,” said the champion, holding her hand to her heart and fighting back tears.

Van Dijk signaled her return to top form this month at the European Road Cycling Championships, where she won the road race and finished runner-up in the time trial.

While Van Dijk was able to keep a fast tempo over the 30.3km course, Reusser ran out of gas near the end and had to be content with a runner-up finish on the day she turned 30.

She also claimed silver last year and was runner-up at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reusser led at both intermediate checks, but faded over the last 10km.

“In the last couple of weeks she beat me in every time trial, so I knew it would become super, super difficult and I would have to ride the best, best ever time trial,” Van Dijk said. “When I saw she lost seconds in the end then I could not quite believe it. It has been a dream for so long.”

The Swiss athlete beat Van Dijk to win the European championship.

“It was also a big dream of mine to win today,” Reusser said. “It was the biggest goal of my season, I have to say I’m really disappointed.”

Van Dijk was so fast that she caught Lisa Klein with 9.5km left before the finish line in Bruges.

The German rider rolled off the starting ramp 1 minute, 30 seconds before Van Dijk.

Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, another Dutch rider, was third, more than 24 seconds off the pace.

Additional reporting by AFP