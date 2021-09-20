SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Former pro dies in crash

Former pro cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen was on Saturday killed in a road accident on the sidelines of the world championships in Belgium, local media reported, citing Denmark’s TV2 Sport. The 37-year-old, who won a stage of the Giro d’Italia in 2010, was in Belgium to report on the tournament which was to start yesterday. Belgian broadcaster Sporza said that Sorensen was out cycling when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle. In his riding career, Sorensen competed for the CSC, Saxo Bank and Tinkoff teams. As well as winning the eighth stage of the 2010 Giro, he captured the sixth stage of the 2008 Criterium du Dauphine and was Danish national champion in 2015.

BASEBALL

MLB suspends Mike Wright

The MLB on Saturday slapped Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright with a three-game suspension for “intentionally” throwing at Japan’s Shohei Ohtani a few nights prior. White Sox manager Tony La Russa was also hit with a one-game ban for arguing Wright’s ejection. Wright was thrown out of the contest on Thursday with two out in the ninth inning of a 9-3 White Sox loss for hitting the Los Angeles Angels two-way star in the calf with a fastball. Ohtani was not seriously hurt and was awarded a walk by the umpire. Ohtani, who has been battling a sore arm and some hitting woes, was expected to return to the pitching mound yesterday against the Oakland A’s.

HOCKEY

Chara returns to Islanders

Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, the team said on Saturday. The contract is the latest in a series of moves by seasoned general manager Lou Lamoriello designed to get the Islanders over the hump in the playoffs. Chara was not even sure he would continue playing in the NHL, and now he would take the ice for a 24th season at age 44 with the team he broke in with. He was a 1996 Islanders draft pick and made his debut with them in 1997 before being traded to Ottawa in 2001. The big Slovak defenseman will chase the Stanley Cup at least one more time, just over a decade since hoisting it as the Boston Bruin’s captain.

SOCCER

Rooney says kept in dark

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney had no idea the Championship club had filed a notice to appoint administrators amid a financial crisis until he saw a report on the news, he said on Saturday. The second-tier club, which said it had failed to identify a buyer and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for hitting its revenue streams, is set to be docked 12 points, the standard penalty for a club entering administration. Derby owner Mel Morris, who has been at the club since 2015, has seen two potential deals fall through in the past few months in his search for a takeover. “I’ve seen it on Sky,” Rooney told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Stoke City. “I spoke to [chief executive officer] Stephen Pearce after, but initially I saw it on the TV. I haven’t spoken with Mel. I’m sure he has got other things on his mind.” A 12-point deduction would leave Derby, currently 12th, at the bottom of the standings on minus-2 points.