Gary Sanchez on Saturday failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andres Gimenez’s three-run homer, as home runs from Taiwan’s Yu Chang and Franmil Reyes led the Cleveland Indians to rout the Yankees 11-3, which dropped New York out of a playoff position.
“Definitely a play there that I’m used to making, especially this year. I thought I’ve been very good catching those flies,” Sanchez said through a translator. “I think this is the first one I missed this year, but just a bad read there with the fly ball.”
Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the big fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney.
Photo: AP
Chang put the Indians ahead with a second-inning homer off Luis Gil (1-1) and added a two-run double in the fifth against
Abreu. Jose Ramirez hit his 34th homer in the eighth against Heaney.
New York has 13 games left and fell a half-game behind the Toronto Raptors for the second American League wild card. The Yankees dropped 1-1/2 games behind the wild card-leading Boston Red Sox.
A day after the Yankees won the series opener 8-0, they fell behind 10-0 by the sixth inning on Don Mattingly Bobblehead Day. The former Yankees captain was a six-time All-Star, but missed the playoffs in all but one of his 14 big league seasons.
Sanchez failed to tag out the Mets’ Jonathan Villar last weekend when Joey Gallo’s throw reached the plate 20 feet ahead of him, then was criticized by manager Aaron Boone after failing to prevent two costly wild pitches in Thursday’s 3-2, 10-inning loss in Baltimore.
Sanchez overran a foul pop behind the plate by Oscar Mercado in the fifth inning, misreading the backspin as the ball fell on the dirt behind the plate. He was charged with his sixth error.
The Yankees have made 92 errors, the fourth-most in the major leagues.
Mercado slammed his bat in frustration thinking the at-bat was over, but returned to the plate and was hit by a pitch.
Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit hit late homers for New York, which has lost 14 of 21 following a 13-game winning streak.
Cleveland is just 72-74 and won for only the third time in 11 games after allowing five homers in Friday’s series opener.
“It was good to see us play that kind of game after yesterday,” Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale said.
Mercado’s hit began a string of six straight hitters to reach base. Ramirez walked and Reyes greeted Abreu with a double over leaping third baseman DJ LeMahieu.
Chang doubled for a 4-0 lead and Owen Miller hit an RBI single through the drawn-in infield.
Fans cheered sarcastically when Sanchez caught Austin Hedges’ popup, and Gimenez homered for an 8-0 lead.
Reyes hit a two-run homer in the sixth following LeMahieu’s throwing error.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
REVENUE SHARING: The US Soccer Federation said it believes that the best path forward for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams is a single pay structure The US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday said that it has offered “identical” contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams as part of efforts to end a long-running gender pay dispute. A statement from the USSF said that the proposed contracts had been sent to the players’ associations acting on behalf of the US men’s national team (USMNT) and US women’s national team (USWNT), with the goal being to bring the national squads under a single collective bargaining agreement (CBA). “US Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the
Making money in boxing means never having to say: “Sorry.” Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay-per-view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport was not so badly damaged already. No one was apologizing — at least not loud enough to hear — among the crew at the Triller Fight Club, a fledging promotional outfit on the fringe of boxing. They managed to get Holyfield licensed in Florida and
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina on Tuesday won his third surfing World Championship, beating compatriot Filipe Toledo in a new, best-of-three final format in southern Californian surf. Not even the appearance of a 1.8m-long shark in the last heat could unsettle Medina, who qualified in the top spot for the five-man, one-day event, giving him the luxury of a direct passage to the final at Lower Trestles in San Clemente. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the reigning Olympic and world champion, capped a dominant year to win her fifth world title over Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women’s final. Under a new format introduced this year, the