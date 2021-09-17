Grealish powers Man City past Leipzig

‘GREAT NIGHT’: While Manchester City were snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, Pep Guardiola believes Jack Grealish is ample compensation

AFP, MANCHESTER, England





Jack Grealish on Wednesday scored a superb first UEFA Champions League goal as Manchester City survived Christopher Nkunku’s hat-trick to beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Group A opener.

Grealish said that the lure of playing on the Champions League stage convinced him to leave his boyhood club, Aston Villa, to join City in a club record ￡99.89 million (US$138 million) move in the close-season.

The England winger made the most of his first taste of the tournament’s bright lights with a brilliant solo effort in the second half at the Etihad Stadium.

RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, left, and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish battle for the ball in their UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Grealish also set up City’s first goal for Nathan Ake with a pin-point corner.

While Manchester City were snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portugal superstar opted to join Manchester United, City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Grealish is more than ample compensation and this influential display underlined why.

“I loved it. The past few weeks, I couldn’t wait for this game,” Grealish said. “I’ve actually played in the Champions League now and it was amazing — the music and everything — and the game just topped it all off.”

“When I’m in that position, running into the area I’d back myself one-on-one against anyone and it paid off,” Grealish said. “It was a great night.”

Nordi Mukiele’s own-goal had doubled City’s lead before Nkunku got one back on a memorable personal evening for the French winger.

Riyad Mahrez’s penalty made it 3-1 and Nkunku netted again before Grealish’s moment of magic.

Nkunku’s third was followed by Joao Cancelo’s rocket and a red card for Leipzig’s former City defender Angelino.

Gabriel Jesus rounded off the goal-spree as City celebrated Guardiola’s 300th game in charge in fitting style.

There was more good news for Guardiola as Kevin De Bruyne impressed in his first game back from the ankle injury that had sidelined him since Aug. 15.

Guardiola said that last season’s Champions League final defeat against Chelsea would serve as the “motor” driving City’s challenge this term — and they wasted little time seizing pole position in Group A.

“Leipzig never give up. They play all or nothing,” Guardiola said. “We scored a few minutes after they scored and it helped us a lot.”

“Whenever we got any momentum, City came up with a response,” Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch said. “There were too many individual errors. We weren’t good enough against this kind of opponent.”

City were ahead in the 16th minute as Grealish’s corner found Ake and he rose highest for a powerful header that Peter Gulacsi tipped onto the crossbar, only to see it bounce down over the goal-line.

City doubled their lead thanks to Mukiele’s comical blunder in the 28th minute.

De Bruyne tenaciously eluded three Leipzig players and curled a sublime cross toward Grealish that the panicked Mukiele diverted into his own net as he tried to head back to Gulacsi.

Nkunku punished sloppy defending to give the visitors hope in the 42nd minute.

Ake was guilty of ball-watching as Mukiele nodded toward Nkunku, who dispatched his header past Ederson.

Manchester City hit back in first half stoppage-time, when Lukas Klostermann blocked Ferran Torres’ header with his outstretched arm and Mahrez smashed the spot-kick into the top corner.

Their defensive flaws remained alarming and Leipzig reduced the deficit again in the 51st minute.

Dani Olmo’s floated cross found Nkunku left unmarked by Ake and he thumped a fierce header past Ederson.

Cutting in from the left, Grealish left Tyler Adams trailing in his wake as he curled a brilliant finish into the far corner in the 56th minute.

Nkunku completed his hat-trick with a predatory close-range strike from a tight angle in the 73rd minute.

However, Cancelo quashed any hopes of a Leipzig fightback two minutes later when he grabbed City’s fifth with a thunderous drive from 25 yards.

Angelino was dismissed in the 79th minute for a crude foul on Cancelo and Jesus tapped in six minutes later to put the seal on a memorable evening.