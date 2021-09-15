Biles to testify on FBI’s failed probe of Nassar abuses

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney are set to be among witnesses at a US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today on how the FBI investigated allegations that former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused athletes.

Olympian Aly Raisman and collegiate gymnast Maggie Nichols are also scheduled to testify, while FBI Director Christopher Wray is set to appear separately along with US Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Nassar was team doctor for the US women’s gymnastics team for almost two decades. More than 100 women accused Nassar of sexual abuse. He was convicted on a variety of state and federal charges, and is serving sentences that amount to life without parole.

Simone Biles attends the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Photo: AFP

The four gymnasts testifying today have all said publicly that they were abused by Nassar.

A report by Horowitz in July found that senior officials in the FBI’s Indianapolis field office failed to urgently respond to athletes’ allegations against Nassar of sexual abuse, taking more than one year to gear-up its investigation.

The report said that the Indianapolis field office made “fundamental errors” when it did respond to the allegations; did not properly document its findings; failed to notify the appropriate FBI field office, as well as state or local authorities, of the allegations; and failed to take other steps to mitigate the ongoing threat posed by Nassar.

“When the FBI’s handling of the Nassar matter came under scrutiny from the public, [the US] Congress, the media and FBI headquarters in 2017 and 2018, Indianapolis officials did not take responsibility for their failures,” the inspector general’s report said.

The FBI’s failures “enabled the continued abuse of additional victims,” the committee said in a statement.