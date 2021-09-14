Algerian club ES Setif on Sunday showed remarkable sportsmanship by allowing a delegation from cash-strapped CAF Champions League opponents Fortune of the Gambia to share a flight with them.
The Gambian side pulled off a stunning 3-0 preliminary round first-leg triumph at home in Bakau as they debuted in the elite African club competition on Sunday.
However, after celebrating goals from Ebrima Camara, Patrick Sylva and Alieu Barry against two-time African champions ES Setif, Fortune said that they lacked funds to play the return match.
Had they not traveled to Setif, a city 270km southeast of Algiers, Fortune would have been disqualified and ES Setif awarded a walkover into the round of 32.
The Algerians refused to take advantage of the Gambians’ financial woes and, instead, allowed them to fill vacant seats for the return flight, said a CAF official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Fortune officials did not immediately comment on how the club would pay for the players to return home from Algeria.
Clubs must win one or two home-and-away ties to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League, where the prize money begins with qualifiers guaranteed a minimum of US$550,000.
If Fortune eliminate ES Setif and cause one of the biggest shocks in CAF Champions League history, they are to meet ESAE of Benin or Nouadhibou of Mauritania for a place in the 16-club group phase.
Jorge Fernandez was not going to attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown yesterday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working. Jorge Fernandez, a former soccer player from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, was to watch from home in Florida — as he has for two weeks — when 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez was to meet 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title. “No, I’m not going to be there,” Jorge Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well. I’ve been using the
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win
Shelby Rogers has joined her US compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. She was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but said the mood can quickly change. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today, and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” she said at her post-match news conference. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.” The 28-year-old said