FOOTBALL

Cowboys’ Collins suspended

The NFL on Friday suspended Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins for five games after contravening the league’s substance abuse rules. The 28-year-old offensive lineman, who played in the Cowboys’ season-opening 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, would be eligible to return on Oct. 18. US media reports said Collins suspension came after missing multiple drug tests. Collins’ ban is a blow to the Cowboys who were already missing guard Zack Martin due to COVID-19. Collins missed the entirety of the previous season after undergoing surgery for a hip injury.

SOCCER

Players allowed in England

England-based South American players would be able to play for their clubs this weekend after their countries and Mexico dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, FIFA said yesterday. Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds refused to release players for World Cup qualifiers over the past week due to a 10-day COVID-19 isolation period required on their return to Britain. Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay had invoked a FIFA rule which would have barred the players for five days, but FIFA said it recognized “that players have no control over the extreme situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

BASEBALL

Bauer’s leave extended

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is to miss the rest of the season, after the MLB and the players’ association on Friday extended his paid administrative leave through the end of the World Series. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy, after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two encounters earlier this year. MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.

CRICKET

Yorkshire admit harassment

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Friday said they accepted that former player Azeem Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his first spell with the side. Last year, Rafiq made allegations about his experiences at the club and Yorkshire appointed lawyers to launch an investigation with an independent panel also put in place to oversee it. A summary of the panel’s findings and recommendations was published on Friday. The report found Rafiq, whose first spell at Yorkshire was from 2008 to 2014, had not been provided with halal food at matches, something that has been rectified. It also found there were three instances of racist language being used prior to 2010, and said that in 2012 a former coach “regularly used” racist language.

SOCCER

Boateng found guilty

Former Germany and Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng was on Thursday found guilty of domestic violence against his former partner and ordered to pay a fine of 1.8 million euros (US$2.13 million). It was the highest possible financial damages that could be imposed by the Munich District Court. Prosecutor Stefanie Eckert told the court that Boateng’s former partner Sherin Senler was a “victim of domestic violence,” but also that Boateng, 33, was a “victim of their mutually toxic relationship.”