FOOTBALL
Cowboys’ Collins suspended
The NFL on Friday suspended Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins for five games after contravening the league’s substance abuse rules. The 28-year-old offensive lineman, who played in the Cowboys’ season-opening 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, would be eligible to return on Oct. 18. US media reports said Collins suspension came after missing multiple drug tests. Collins’ ban is a blow to the Cowboys who were already missing guard Zack Martin due to COVID-19. Collins missed the entirety of the previous season after undergoing surgery for a hip injury.
SOCCER
Players allowed in England
England-based South American players would be able to play for their clubs this weekend after their countries and Mexico dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, FIFA said yesterday. Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds refused to release players for World Cup qualifiers over the past week due to a 10-day COVID-19 isolation period required on their return to Britain. Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay had invoked a FIFA rule which would have barred the players for five days, but FIFA said it recognized “that players have no control over the extreme situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”
BASEBALL
Bauer’s leave extended
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is to miss the rest of the season, after the MLB and the players’ association on Friday extended his paid administrative leave through the end of the World Series. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy, after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two encounters earlier this year. MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.
CRICKET
Yorkshire admit harassment
Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Friday said they accepted that former player Azeem Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his first spell with the side. Last year, Rafiq made allegations about his experiences at the club and Yorkshire appointed lawyers to launch an investigation with an independent panel also put in place to oversee it. A summary of the panel’s findings and recommendations was published on Friday. The report found Rafiq, whose first spell at Yorkshire was from 2008 to 2014, had not been provided with halal food at matches, something that has been rectified. It also found there were three instances of racist language being used prior to 2010, and said that in 2012 a former coach “regularly used” racist language.
SOCCER
Boateng found guilty
Former Germany and Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng was on Thursday found guilty of domestic violence against his former partner and ordered to pay a fine of 1.8 million euros (US$2.13 million). It was the highest possible financial damages that could be imposed by the Munich District Court. Prosecutor Stefanie Eckert told the court that Boateng’s former partner Sherin Senler was a “victim of domestic violence,” but also that Boateng, 33, was a “victim of their mutually toxic relationship.”
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win
Shelby Rogers has joined her US compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. She was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but said the mood can quickly change. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today, and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” she said at her post-match news conference. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.” The 28-year-old said