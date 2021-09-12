After clearing 27 hurdles, Novak Djokovic has just one more to overcome to complete his quest for a record 21st major title that would earn him entry into tennis’ most exclusive club, and on Friday said that he would play the US Open final as if it were the last match of his career.
It takes 28 wins (seven for each at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) to complete a calendar-year Slam and a victory over second seed Daniil Medvedev today would earn Djokovic a place at the table alongside the only two men to accomplish the feat — deceased Don Budge and Rod Laver, who was courtside on Friday to watch the Serb move to the brink of history.
Usually thoughtful and introspective discussing his place in the sport, Djokovic has been reluctant to talk about the Grand Slam after the last few matches saying there was nothing more to be said.
Photo: AP
“I know that people like to hear me talk about it, but there’s not much to talk about,” said the world No. 1 in an on-court interview following his 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 semi-final win over Alexander Zverev. “There’s only one match left.
“I’m going to treat this match as it’s my last one, because it’s arguably the most important one of my career maybe,” he said. “Maybe not, I don’t know, but of this year, for sure.”
“I’m sure he’s going to give it all to win it, to win his first slam. On the other side, I’ll be giving it all I possibly got in the tank to win this match,” he added.
If Djokovic completes the calendar Slam, no one would be able to argue that he did not earn it.
In four consecutive matches, including Friday’s, he put himself in an early hole dropping the first set, and each time climbed out to secure a win.
In the quarter-finals he knocked out sixth-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini, who challenged him in the Wimbledon final.
In the semi-finals, it was Zverev, the fourth-seeded German who eliminated him from Tokyo Olympics and went on to take the gold medal.
Now, he faces the last man standing between him and history, second seed Medvedev, who is seeking a first major after Djokovic denied him a maiden title in the final of the Australian Open.
“These are the moments we live for and these are the kind of unique opportunities that we dream of everyday when we wake up and trying to find motivation to go out there and do the same things over and over again,” Djokovic said.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win
Shelby Rogers has joined her US compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. She was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but said the mood can quickly change. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today, and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” she said at her post-match news conference. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.” The 28-year-old said