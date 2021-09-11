The fifth Test between England and India at Old Trafford was canceled yesterday barely two hours before its scheduled start after the tourists failed to field a side following a COVID-19 case in their camp.
India were 2-1 up in the series heading into the final Test, but the match was thrown into doubt on Thursday after their physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.
The ECB initially said in the statement that India had forfeited the match, but later retracted that.
India said the well-being of the players was of “paramount importance” and that the match would be rescheduled at a later date, without elaborating when that could be.
“Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this test match,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. “The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series.”
With the Indian Premier League beginning on Sept. 19 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, there was no real prospect of the Manchester Test being pushed back on this tour.
India return to England in July next year to play three Twenty20 matches and an equal number of one-day internationals.
It was a tame end to a thrilling series lit up by the sublime batting of England captain Joe Root, who smashed three centuries in the opening three matches, and India’s excellent seam bowling, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.
“This is such a shame — as it’s been a wonderful series!” Australia spin great Shane Warne wrote on Twitter.
India head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive for COVID-19 during the fourth Test at The Oval in London and has since been isolating with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel.
BANGLADESH V NZ
AFP, DHAKA
Spinner Ajaz Patel yesterday took two wickets as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs for a consolation win in the fifth Twenty20 international in Dhaka.
Skipper Tom Latham’s unbeaten 50 and a 24-ball 41 by opener Finn Allen guided New Zealand to 161-5, a total they defended by restricting Bangladesh to 134-8.
Afif Hossain hit an unbeaten 49, but Bangladesh faltered in their chase.
The hosts won the five-match series 3-2.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
Shelby Rogers has joined her US compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. She was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but said the mood can quickly change. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today, and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” she said at her post-match news conference. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.” The 28-year-old said