Brady leads Bucs over Cowboys in opener

AP, TAMPA, Florida





Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not flinch.

Down one point with 1 minute, 24 seconds to go on Thursday in the opening game of the NFL season, the defending Super Bowl champions were confident their 44-year-old quarterback would find a way to win again.

It is simply what Brady, who threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, does.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: Kim Klement-USA Today

“There was no doubt that we’re going to win the game with him,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s just who’s going to make plays.”

With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

Brady set the chance up with a last-minute drive directed on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium seven months ago.

It was the 49th game-winning play the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player has led in the fourth quarter or overtime during the regular season. That is third on the all-time list behind Peyton Manning (54) and Drew Brees (53).

“There’s obviously a lot to clean up,” Brady said after completing 32 of 50 passes with two interceptions.

The Bucs, hoping to become the first team to repeat as champions since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive titles, turned the ball over four times.

“We won, but we know it was far from perfect,” the quarterback said.

For Brady, a seven-time champion, it was the 300th regular-season start in a sparkling 22-year career — a record for a quarterback. The 44-year-old also joined Brees as the only players to throw for 300-plus yards in a game 100 times.

Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown caught first-half touchdown passes, and the Bucs extended their winning streak to nine games dating to December last year.

Brady’s second touchdown pass of the night to Gronkowski put the defending champions up 28-19. Succop’s field goal came after Greg Zuerlein put the Cowboys ahead with 1:24 to go.

“As I told our guys, I learned a long time ago we don’t learn anything more from losing than you do from almost losing. We’ve got a lot to learn,” Arians said. “Obviously not pleased with the start of the game, loved the finish. Our guys are winners, they’re going to finish.”

Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns for Dallas in his first game since suffering a severe injury ankle that last year ended his season after just five games.

The sixth-year professional did not play in the pre-season after straining his right shoulder early in training camp and limitations on his throwing were not lifted until about two weeks before the opener.

“I thought Dak played well,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I really like the way our team played, the preparation coming into it... We had tough looks, particularly some of the things they did defensively. I thought our guys did a good job adjusting, did a good job distributing the ball on the perimeter.”