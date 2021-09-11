Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not flinch.
Down one point with 1 minute, 24 seconds to go on Thursday in the opening game of the NFL season, the defending Super Bowl champions were confident their 44-year-old quarterback would find a way to win again.
It is simply what Brady, who threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, does.
Photo: Kim Klement-USA Today
“There was no doubt that we’re going to win the game with him,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s just who’s going to make plays.”
With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
Brady set the chance up with a last-minute drive directed on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium seven months ago.
It was the 49th game-winning play the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player has led in the fourth quarter or overtime during the regular season. That is third on the all-time list behind Peyton Manning (54) and Drew Brees (53).
“There’s obviously a lot to clean up,” Brady said after completing 32 of 50 passes with two interceptions.
The Bucs, hoping to become the first team to repeat as champions since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive titles, turned the ball over four times.
“We won, but we know it was far from perfect,” the quarterback said.
For Brady, a seven-time champion, it was the 300th regular-season start in a sparkling 22-year career — a record for a quarterback. The 44-year-old also joined Brees as the only players to throw for 300-plus yards in a game 100 times.
Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown caught first-half touchdown passes, and the Bucs extended their winning streak to nine games dating to December last year.
Brady’s second touchdown pass of the night to Gronkowski put the defending champions up 28-19. Succop’s field goal came after Greg Zuerlein put the Cowboys ahead with 1:24 to go.
“As I told our guys, I learned a long time ago we don’t learn anything more from losing than you do from almost losing. We’ve got a lot to learn,” Arians said. “Obviously not pleased with the start of the game, loved the finish. Our guys are winners, they’re going to finish.”
Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns for Dallas in his first game since suffering a severe injury ankle that last year ended his season after just five games.
The sixth-year professional did not play in the pre-season after straining his right shoulder early in training camp and limitations on his throwing were not lifted until about two weeks before the opener.
“I thought Dak played well,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I really like the way our team played, the preparation coming into it... We had tough looks, particularly some of the things they did defensively. I thought our guys did a good job adjusting, did a good job distributing the ball on the perimeter.”
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
Shelby Rogers has joined her US compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. She was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but said the mood can quickly change. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today, and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” she said at her post-match news conference. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.” The 28-year-old said