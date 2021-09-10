Corinna Schumacher says Michael is ‘different, but here’

Reuters





Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, said that the Formula One great is “different, but he’s here” as the 52-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a brain injury sustained in a skiing accident in December 2013.

The family have kept updates to a minimum since the accident and in an upcoming Netflix documentary, set to premiere on Wednesday next week, Corinna Schumacher said that privacy is very important to them.

“He still shows me how strong he is every day,” she said. “We live together at home. We do therapy.”

“We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” she said.

“And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives,” she added.

“’Private is private,’ as he always said,” Corinna Schumacher said. “It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

Michael Schumacher won two Formula One championships for Benneton in 1994 and 1995, and five consecutively for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004.

He retired in 2006, but returned for a stint with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012.

Michael and Corinna Schumacher’s son, Mick, is in his debut Formula One season with Haas.