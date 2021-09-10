Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, said that the Formula One great is “different, but he’s here” as the 52-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a brain injury sustained in a skiing accident in December 2013.
The family have kept updates to a minimum since the accident and in an upcoming Netflix documentary, set to premiere on Wednesday next week, Corinna Schumacher said that privacy is very important to them.
“He still shows me how strong he is every day,” she said. “We live together at home. We do therapy.”
“We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” she said.
“And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives,” she added.
“’Private is private,’ as he always said,” Corinna Schumacher said. “It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”
Michael Schumacher won two Formula One championships for Benneton in 1994 and 1995, and five consecutively for Ferrari from 2000 to 2004.
He retired in 2006, but returned for a stint with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012.
Michael and Corinna Schumacher’s son, Mick, is in his debut Formula One season with Haas.
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of