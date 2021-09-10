The US on Wednesday were skidding to another World Cup qualifying failure when Antonee Robinson entered against Honduras, quickly tied the score and celebrated with a backward somersault.
The entire game soon flipped.
Ricardo Pepi put the US ahead in the 75th minute, and Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals as they rolled past Honduras 4-1.
Photo: AFP
“I think it’s really important that we did that just to show everyone that at times it’s going to be a hard qualifying process, but we’re ready for the challenges that’ll come ahead,” Robinson said. “We can respond to anything.”
Brayan Moya put Honduras ahead in the 27th minute, breaking free of George Bello and heading a cross from Diego Rodriguez past goalkeeper Matt Turner after John Brooks lost the ball.
That put the US in a daunting position. They had fallen behind in 33 previous road World Cup qualifiers, winning only two.
Photo: EPA-EFE
US coach Gregg Berhalter told his players at halftime that they had to change more than formation.
“We need to compete, and that was something I was disappointed with,” he told reporters of his halftime speech.
“When they scored, instead of seeing that reaction that we’re used to, I think their heads went down a little bit,” he said.
Berhalter made five lineup changes, inserting Pepi, Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands for their qualifying debuts and bringing back Josh Sargent, who started the opener.
At halftime, the US went back to their normal 4-3-3.
“We needed to push up much quicker, give our midfielders smaller space to be able to win balls,” Berhalter said.
Mexico lead the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football FIFA World Cup qualifying group with seven points, followed by Canada and the US with five points each and identical goals for and against. Panama have five points, but trail on goals, while Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador have two points apiece and Jamaica none after Canada beat visiting El Salvador 3-0, Mexico drew 1-1 against Panama, and Costa Rica and Jamaica drew 1-1.
