Taiwan’s Hsieh, Mertens defeated in quarter-finals

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Wednesday ended their US Open women’s doubles journey, losing to 11th-seeded Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally of the US in the quarter-finals.

The top-seeded pair had dominated the women’s doubles in New York, securing three consecutive straight sets victories before advancing to the quarters.

The pair had effortlessly won their previous match against Greet Minnen and Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium, playing for less than an hour on Monday.

On Wednesday, they ended their journey at the Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 3-6, 6-7 loss.

It was obvious at the beginning of the match that Hsieh and Mertens’ teenage opponents were going to give them a run for their money, as Gauff held at love to open the match.

In game 4, Hsieh and Mertens succumbed to a service break.

Although the pair returned the service break in game 7, they faced the same situation in game 8, losing the first set 3-6.

They stood their ground in the second set, returning two service breaks immediately after receiving them, taking the game to a tiebreak.

However, following service hiccups from Mertens, the US duo coasted the rest of the way in the tiebreak, racing out to a 5-0 lead before taking it 7-1, ending the set 6-7 in their favor.

The loss ended Hsieh and Mertens’ attempt to secure a second women’s doubles title at a major after they won at Wimbledon in July.

Hsieh took to Facebook after the loss, quipping about the age gap between her and her opponents.

“A fake teenager just lost to genuine teens,” she wrote in Chinese.