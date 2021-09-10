Djokovic beats Berrettini at US Open

‘IN THE MOMENT’: Emma Raducanu said that she is not chasing records after she became only the third woman not ranked in the top 100 to make the semis

Reuters and AP, NEW YORK





Novak Djokovic on Wednesday fought back from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and move into the US Open semi-finals, the Serb now just two wins away from a 21st major that would complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Djokovic next faces fourth seed Alexander Zverev, the player who last month ended his bid for a “Golden Slam” by beating him in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Zverev arrives at the final four as the hottest player in men’s tennis, extending his winning run to 16 matches by beating South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their US Open men’s singles quarter-final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“He’s in a fantastic form,” Djokovic said of the German. “Of course looking at his results in past few years, he’s played very well here on this court. I know it’s going to be battle, even harder than it was today [Wednesday], but I’m ready for it.”

Italian Berrettini had a third shot at derailing Djokovic’s Grand Slam plans, but once again could not seize his chance, converting just one of five break opportunities, that coming in the first set.

“Really tough match, as always against Novak,” he said. “He has this ability — and probably that’s why he’s the best ever — just to step up his game, his level all the time.”

Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their US Open women’s singles quarter-final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“Doesn’t matter how well I play, he just plays better,” he said.

In the women’s singles, Britain’s Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the semi-finals.

“My flights were booked at the end of qualifying, so it’s a nice problem to have,” the 150th-ranked Raducanu said after eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I’m not here to chase any records right now,” said Raducanu, who is only the third woman not ranked in the top 100 to make it this far at the US Open. “I’m just taking care of what I can do [in] the moment.”

She faces No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece early today Taiwan time.

Sakkari won 22 consecutive points she served in one stretch in beating No. 4 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.