SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

Broadcaster action urged

Human rights groups in an open letter sent on Tuesday called on broadcasters to cancel coverage of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. Groups advocating for the rights of minorities in China, including Uighurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others, wrote: “All of your companies are at serious risk of being complicit in China’s plan to ‘sport wash’ the severe and worsening human rights abuses and embolden the actions of the Chinese authorities.” It said that “by broadcasting Beijing 2022, your companies will legitimize these abuses and promote what is being widely described as the ‘Genocide Games.’”

CRICKET

Hockley optimistic on Ashes

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley yesterday said he was optimistic that the Ashes series against England can be played in front of crowds in Australia as scheduled this year. Hockley told local media rising rates of vaccination against COVID-19 in Australia and the prospect of “vaccine passports” gave him optimism that the series could go ahead as planned. “We’re hopeful that with vaccination rates increasing that we will be able to complete the series as currently scheduled,” he said.

CRICKET

Ben Stokes given time

England coach Chris Silverwood said he would make a late decision on all-rounder Ben Stokes’ involvement in the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins next month. Stokes withdrew from England’s Test squad for the series against India after saying he would take an “indefinite break” from cricket to prioritize his mental well-being. Silverwood said he did not want to rush Stokes back into action before he was ready. “I haven’t spoken to him just yet because I want to give him as much space as possible, but I will not be putting pressure on him or rushing him, and whatever support he needs he will get,” Silverwood said. “First and foremost, my only concern is for him and making sure he is okay.”

FOOTBALL

Portis pleads guilty

Clinton Portis was among three former NFL players who have pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide scheme to defraud a US healthcare program for retired NFL players, the US Department of Justice said on Tuesday. Portis, a former running back who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2002 and spent the bulk of his career with Washington, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Final moved to Brisbane

Australian rugby league’s grand final is to be played outside Sydney for the first time ever this year with the long-time host city axed due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials said yesterday. The sport’s flagship event has been held in New South Wales state, where most of the teams are based, since 1908. “This year we will create history, playing the grand final in Brisbane for the very first time,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told reporters. “This will be a historic moment for the city and a reward for the support the Queensland community has given us throughout 2021.”