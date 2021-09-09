OLYMPICS
Broadcaster action urged
Human rights groups in an open letter sent on Tuesday called on broadcasters to cancel coverage of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. Groups advocating for the rights of minorities in China, including Uighurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others, wrote: “All of your companies are at serious risk of being complicit in China’s plan to ‘sport wash’ the severe and worsening human rights abuses and embolden the actions of the Chinese authorities.” It said that “by broadcasting Beijing 2022, your companies will legitimize these abuses and promote what is being widely described as the ‘Genocide Games.’”
CRICKET
Hockley optimistic on Ashes
Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley yesterday said he was optimistic that the Ashes series against England can be played in front of crowds in Australia as scheduled this year. Hockley told local media rising rates of vaccination against COVID-19 in Australia and the prospect of “vaccine passports” gave him optimism that the series could go ahead as planned. “We’re hopeful that with vaccination rates increasing that we will be able to complete the series as currently scheduled,” he said.
CRICKET
Ben Stokes given time
England coach Chris Silverwood said he would make a late decision on all-rounder Ben Stokes’ involvement in the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins next month. Stokes withdrew from England’s Test squad for the series against India after saying he would take an “indefinite break” from cricket to prioritize his mental well-being. Silverwood said he did not want to rush Stokes back into action before he was ready. “I haven’t spoken to him just yet because I want to give him as much space as possible, but I will not be putting pressure on him or rushing him, and whatever support he needs he will get,” Silverwood said. “First and foremost, my only concern is for him and making sure he is okay.”
FOOTBALL
Portis pleads guilty
Clinton Portis was among three former NFL players who have pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide scheme to defraud a US healthcare program for retired NFL players, the US Department of Justice said on Tuesday. Portis, a former running back who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2002 and spent the bulk of his career with Washington, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Final moved to Brisbane
Australian rugby league’s grand final is to be played outside Sydney for the first time ever this year with the long-time host city axed due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials said yesterday. The sport’s flagship event has been held in New South Wales state, where most of the teams are based, since 1908. “This year we will create history, playing the grand final in Brisbane for the very first time,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told reporters. “This will be a historic moment for the city and a reward for the support the Queensland community has given us throughout 2021.”
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of